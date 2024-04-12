Justin Vander Tuuk leads Lockport baseball to win: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball
Lockport 4, Stagg 1: Justin Vander Tuuk went 4 for 4 with a homer and three BRIs to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Trace Schaaf got the win on the mound, striking out four through four innings pitched.
Joliet West 7, Oswego East 4: Parker Schwarting went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
James Love and Jimmy Anderson each drove in a run.
Plainfield North 3, Plainfield Central 0: Joey Guiliano struck out 10 through seven innings of work on the mound during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Gavin Persson drove in a run, and David Wick went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Joliet Central 5, Yorkville 4: Andrew Nixon went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Steelmen to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Nathan Maldonado went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Daniel Quiros struck out three through 5 1/3 innings of work.
Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Momence 7: Cole Hampson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.
Bennett Grant went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Ayden Collom drove in three. Hampson led the way on defense, striking out six through seven innings of work.
Providence Catholic 11, Marmion 7: Enzo Infelise and Nathan O’Donnell each homered during a Chicago Catholic League Conference win.
Infelise drove in three, and O’Donnell and Jackson Smith combined to drive in four. Ethan Ganz got the win on the mound, striking out four through 3 2/3 innings pitched.
West Aurora 4, Plainfield South 3: Mike Baetzel struck out seven through seven innings of work, but the Cougars fell short in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Sandburg 4, Lincoln-Way Central 3: Braden Meyer drove in two runs, but the Knights fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Oswego 4, Romeoville 1: The Spartans fell behind early and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Minooka 5, Plainfield East 1: The Bengals fell behind and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Beecher 4, Reed-Custer 3: Luca Trucano drove in two runs, and Joe Bembenek struck out three through six innings pitched, but the Comets fell in nonconference action.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Bolingbrook 4: Josh Lamberson struck out four through five innings of work, but the Raiders fell short in nonconference play.
Softball
Lincoln-Way West 14, Homewood-Flossmoor 4: Reese Rourke went 2 for 2 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Reese Forsythe went 3 for 3 with a homer and an RBI. Reese Cusack went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Molly Finn and Olivia Calderone combined to drive in four runs, and Madi Lukasik drove in three.
Seneca 10, La Salle-Peru 6: Camryn Stecken went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Irish to a nonconference win.
Sam Vandevelde went 1 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Tessa Krull got the win, striking out four through four scattered innings pitched.
Lemont 4, Reavis 0: Ava Reed went 2 for 4 with two RBIs during a South Suburban Conference victory.
Lauren Grames 3 for 4 with a double. Sydney Kibbon got the win, striking out four through seven innings of work.
Lockport 12, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): Leah McElligott went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Alyssa Schaffer drove in two runs, and Bridget Faut got the win, striking out seven through three innings pitched.
Manteno 7, Wilmington 3: Ava Peterson struck out six through seven innings of work during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Alyssa Singleton went 2 for 3 with an RB. Macy Iwanus went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Coal City 15, Peotone 0 (3 inn.): The Coalers scored 14 in two innings to pick up an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Makayla Henline went 1 for 3 and drove in four runs, Abby Gagliardo and Addison Harvey each had homers, and Bri Combes and Jadyn Shaw combined to drive in four. Combes struck out two through three innings pitched.
Minooka 11, Yorkville 3: Mayson Carr went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Addisonn Crumly and Jaelle Hamilton combined to drive in four runs. Taylor Mackin struck out six through seven innings.
Plainfield North 9, Oswego East 7: At Plainfield, Kaleigh Milet went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Giana Winge drove in two runs, and Teagan Piven struck out four through six innings of work on the mound.
Plainfield East 16, Joliet Central 0 (3 inn.): The Bengals put up nine in the first inning to secure a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Natalie Ultrata went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Rhiannon McKay drove in three runs. Aneesa Loring struck out five and allowed just two hits through three innings pitched.
Joliet West 4, Plainfield South 3: Madison Jadron struck out three through seven innings of work to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Brooke Schwall and Ella Featherston each drove in a run.
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Sandburg 6: Jaimee Bolduc and Josephine Jager each homered to lead the Knights to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Jager went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored and drove in two. Bella Dimitrijevic went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and got the win, striking out four through 1 1/3 innings pitched.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Bolingbrook 0: At Bradley, the Raiders fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.
Andrew 9, Lincoln-Way East 8: Lea Herkel went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, but the Griffins fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 2, Bolingbrook 0: Ava Peterson and Jay Hughes scored a goal apiece and added one assist each to help the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Cora Franczyk got the shutout in net.
Boys track and field
Lemont Invite: The hosts took first with 117.5 points, Joliet Catholic took third with 81 points, and Providence took seventh with 56.1 points in a 10-team meet.
For Lemont, Quinton Peterson won the 110-meter hurdles (15.15) and the 300 hurdles (40.88). The 4x200 meter relay also won. Jacob Katauskas won the shot put (14.55 meters), Chase LeFevers won the high jump (1.79), and Daniel Foy won the pole vault (3.17).
For Joliet, Nathan Ciarlette won the 1,600-meter run (4:34.98) and the 3,200 (9:57.14). HJ Grigsby won long jump (6.42).
Watseka Invite: Peotone finished in last place with 12 points in an eight-team meet.
Girls track and field
Lemont Invite: The hosts took second with 111 points, and Providence finished last with 19 points in a 10-team meet.
Claire Blotnik won the 1,600 meter run (5:19.84), and the 4x400 relay took first.
For Lemont, Jordan Bartman won high jump (1.47m), and Symore Holman won long jump (5.40m).
Watseka Invite: Peotone took seventh with 28 points an in eight-team meet.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Providence 1: Josh Bluhm had 12 kills and two blocks to lead the Porters to a nonconference win, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17.
Oskar Skurski had seven kills and three blocks, and Evan Dziadkowiec had 27 assists and 12 digs.
Bolingbrook 2, Hinsdale South 0: Tristan Benbow had seven kills, three blocks, two aces and five digs to lead the Raiders to a nonconference victory, 25-17, 25-23.
Tavares Campbell had seven kills, Connor Dmochowski had 17 assists, one ace and 10 digs, and Tyler Vasquez had 13 digs and three assists.
Badminton
Reavis 12, Lincoln-Way West 3: Jess Dakin (No. 1) and Cameran Liebendorfer (No. 8) won at singles, and Dakin and Leah Black (No. 2) won doubles, but the Warriors fell in nonconference action.
Boys tennis
Plainfield North 7, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Tigers dominated for a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7: The Warriors battled to pick up a Southwest Suburban Conference win.