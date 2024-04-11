Chase Buis leads Seneca to baseball victory: Wednesday’s The Herald-News sports roundup

Baseball
Seneca 6, Midland 0: Chase Buis went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Kenny Daggett went 1 for 5 with two RBIs. Aiden Vilcek got the win on the mound, striking out 13 in six innings.
Plainfield South 5, Neuqua Valley 1: Evan Carey went 1 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Cougars to a nonconference win.
Blake Phommachanhom went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and drove in two and Caden Pierceall struck out four over 5 2/3 innings.
Wilmington 10, Bishop McNamara 1: Zach Ohlund went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs in a nonconference victory.
Ryan Kettman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored and got the win on the mound, striking out eight in four innings.
Dwight 5, Serena 2: Ryan Bumpous had two RBIs for the Trojans in their nonconference win.
William Trainor got the win on the mound, striking out one in three innings.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 15, Peotone 2 (5 inn.): At Peotone, the hosts fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.
Brother Rice 5, Lincoln-Way East 1: The Griffins fell behind and couldn’t come back in a nonconference matchup.
Softball
Seneca 14, Midland 2 (5 inn.): Tessa Krull struck out seven to help the Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.
Sam Vandevelde hit a three-run homer, Lexie Buis drove in three runs and Emma Mino was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Morris 2, Kaneland 1: Karson Dransfeldt had a game-winning squeeze bunt to score Tessa Shannon for the Interstate Eight Conference win.
Mylie Hughes picked up the win, giving up four hits, no earned runs and three strikeouts.
Reed-Custer 1, Streator 0 (8 inn.): Addison Brown struck out nine in eight innings of work to help the Comets to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Reese Brown led the offense with an RBI.
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Lockport 0: The Porters were shut out in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Downers Grove North 6, Plainfield East 2: Avery Welsh went 2 for 4 with an RBI, but the Bengals fell in a nonconference matchup.
Minooka 15, Lemont 2: Raegan Duncan hit a homer with two RBIs, but Lemont fell in nonconference action.
St. Charles North 5, Lincoln-Way East 1: Mackenzie Bacha went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI, but the Griffins fell in nonconference action.
Serena 4, Dwight 2: Taylor Frobish drove in two runs, but the Trojans fell in nonconference play.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 4, Plainfield North 2: Ava Peterson scored three goals to lead the Warriors to a Plainfield North Classic Tournament victory.
Kirsten Meder scored one goal. Jay Hughes had two assists while Kiersten White added one.
Girls track and field
Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite: Lincoln-Way East took first place with 95 points, Lockport took second with 65 and the hosts took third with 33 in the three-team meet.
For the Griffins, Jumi Aremu took first in the 100 meters (12.6 seconds) and 400 meters (1:02.0). Alaina Steele won the 200 meters (26.4), Katie O’Brien won the 3,200 (12:11.9) and Kyra Hayden won the 100 hurdles (15.9).
The 4x100 (49.4), 4x200 (1:58.0) and 4x400 (4:17.6) relays also won. Angelina Tadros won discus (30.88 meters) and Jaiden Knoop won pole vault (3.53).
For the Porters, Sydney Fontaine won the 800 meters (2:22.0), Lexi Shea won the 1,600 (5:45.8) and Ella Cline won the 300 hurdles (47.8) and long jump (5.33). Chelsea Brooks won high jump (1.47) and Veronica Walkosz won triple jump (10.82).
For the Raiders, the 4x800 relay won in 10:52.3. Ki’Nya Felton won shot put (10.62).
Joliet Central Invite: Romeoville took second with 59 points and Joliet Central took third with 36 points in a three-team meet.
For the Spartans, Selene Alvarez won the 800 meters (2:51.74), Sophia Flowers won the 3,200 meters (12:27.0) and Faith Green won the 100 hurdles (18.47). The 4x200 (1:49.88) and the 4x800 (11:50.0) relays also won. Kimora Currie won discus (23.88).
For the Steelmen, Madison King won the 400 meters (1:01.72) and Maciah Marszalek won long jump (4.82).
Boys volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Willowbrook 0: Tristan Benbow had 10 kills and one block to lead the Raiders to a nonconference win, 25-18, 25-13.
Trevor Wardlow had 10 kills, Connor Dmochowski had 21 assists, two aces, one block and eight digs, and Tyler Vasquez had five digs.