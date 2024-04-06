Minooka baseball wins big over Joliet Central: Friday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Baseball
Minooka 15, Joliet Central 4: At Joliet, Ben Muhich and Brayden Zils drove in three runs each to lead the Indians (6-3) to the SPC win. John Stasiak and Vai Stulga had two hits apiece for Joliet Central (3-5-1).
Reed-Custer 14, Streator 13: At Streator, the host Bulldogs plated a single run in the last of the seventh to take the wild ICE contest. Jacob Reardon had five RBIs to lead the RC offense. Landon Jankus and Landen Robinson had two RBIs each for the Comets (4-3).
Lockport 6, Lyons Township 1: At Lockport, Trace Schaaf, Joey Delponte and Dom Larkins combined to strike out nine to lead the Porters to the nonconference win. Justin VanderTuuk, Logan Nagle and Ryan Groberski had RBIs for Lockport (5-3-1).
Lincoln-Way West 15, Bolingbrook 4 (5 inn.): At Bolingbrook, Conor Essenberg and Ben Shea allowed two hits and combined to strike out eight as the Warriors remained unbeaten. Shea had a big day at the plate that included a double and five runs driven in. Essenberg and Jack Linko also drove in two for West (7-0). Ben White drove in two for Bolingbrook (5-4).
Yorkville 12, Plainfield Central 2 (5 inn.): At Yorkville, an 11-run fifth inning lifted the Foxes to the Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Wildcats. Kyle Perry had two hits and drove in both runs for Central (3-4, 0-1). Nathan Franks had two hits as well for the Wildcats.
Plainfield East 7, West Aurora 1 (9 inn.): At Aurora, the Bengals broke a 1-1 tie in the ninth with six runs to take the SPC win. Jeremy Stokes drove in two runs to lead the East offense. On the mound, CJ Prybylski went four innings in relief to get the win for the Bengals (4-6).
Midland 3, Seneca 0: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz struck out nine but was hurt by six walks as the Irish fell in a Tri-County conference contest. At the plate, Casey Clennon had two of the four hits for Seneca (7-3).
Wilmington 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 4: At Gardner, Lucas Rink homered and drove in four to lead the Wildcats to the nonconference win. Ryan Kettman had three hits, Zach Ohlund, Cade Mccubbin, Shawn James and Brendan Moran had two hits apiece for Wilmington (5-1). Nathan States drove in two for GSW (4-5).
Providence 5, Trinity (Ky.) 1: At Louisville, Ky, Enzo Infelise had four hits including a pair of doubles to lead the Celtics to the win on their spring break trip in Kentucky. Cooper Eggert had a pair of hits at the plate and went four innings on the mound striking out six over four innings for PC (6-1).
Lincoln-Way Central 14, Ballard (KY) 1 (6 inn.): At Louisville, Ky, as part of their Louisville spring break trip the Knights scored in every inning to win running away. Kyle Connelly homered as part of a four-hit day and drove in three. Peyton Albin had two hits and drove in four runs for LWC.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Silver Creek (KY) 2: At Louisville, Ky, Kyle Maslan went the distance on the mound for the Knights, striking out five while allowing six hits as Central wrapped up its spring break trip in Kentucky. Luke Mensik doubled, homered and drove in two to lead the Knights (5-4).
Lemont 11, Show Low (AZ) 0: At Goodyear, Az, Max Mihalak doubled twice and drove in three and Jake Sulzburger doubled and drove in three to lead Lemont to the win at the Arizona spring break trip. Nick Berardi homered for Lemont.
Estrella Foothills 13, Lemont 10: At Goodyear, Az, Lemont rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh but fell short in their Arizona spring break trip. Matt Devoy and Brett Ucker homered for Lemont (3-3).
Softball
Lincoln-Way East 10, Stagg 1: At Frankfort, the Griffins offense managed a run in each inning as they took the SouthWest Suburban Conference contest. Jessi Szafoni struck out six in the circle to East (7-1). At the plate, Mackenzie Bacha had three hits and Cassidy Jagielski drove in two runs for the Griffins.
Providence 6, Plainfield South 1: At New Lenox, Sophia Thormeyer drove in two runs and Abby Johnson allowed only one in a complete game win for the Celtics (3-2). Kendal Pasquale tripled and drove in a run for South (1-7).
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Shelbyville 0 (5 inn.): At Shelbyville, IL, the Knights scored nine runs in the last two innings to pull away for the win. Teagan Berkshire had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three for LWC (4-2). Lisabella Dimitrijevic also homered and drove in a pair for the Knights.
Lemont 20-2, Lakewood Ranch (FL) 3-7: At Bradenton, FL, as part of their spring break trip, Lemont split a doubleheader, in game one, an 11-run first inning was all Lemont needed. Lauren Grames had three hits and four RBIs to lead Lemont. Emma Lagan and Jessica Pontrelli drove in three runs each for Lemont. In Game 2, Anna Pawlowicz homered and Ava Reed drove in a run for Lemont (3-3).
Lockport 1, Fremd 0: At Lockport, Kelcie McGraw struck out 10 and allowed five hits in a complete game gem for the Porters. Emma Fitzgerald’s bunt in the last of the seventh drove in Marcy Curry with the game-winning run for Lockport (6-2).
Romeoville 3, Downers Grove North 2: At Romeoville, Lilian Roberts went the distance for the Spartans striking out nine. At the plate, Delany Giacomo, Juliana Anderson and Rylee Teel had RBIs for Romeoville (1-3).
Eisenhower 19, Joliet Central 14: At Blue Island, despite scoring 10 runs in the first inning, the Steelmen lost in a nonconference contest. Natalie Reyes, Haydn Voss, and Sienna Ibarra drove in two runs each for Central (2-4).
Manteno 7, Peotone 6: At Manteno, the host Panthers scored two runs in the last of the seventh to take the Illinois Central Eight contest. Ashley Veltman had a triple and four RBIs as part of a three-hit night for the Blue Devils (0-3).
Boys Track and Field
Dwight Invitational: At Dwight, the host Trojans finished second in the team race with 75.5 points. Winners for Dwight included Tyler Gubbins in the 100 and 400 Tristan Chambers won the 800 and 1,600, Graham Meister won the shot put, Holden Grimes the discus, and Joseph Duffy the long jump.
Girls Track and Field
Dwight Invitational: At Dwight, the host Trojans finished second in the team race to Henry with 63 points. Winners for Dwight included: Maddie Sims in the 1,600, and Isabella Bunting in the shot put and discus.
Prospect Relays: At Mt. Prospect, Minooka raced to a third-place finish behind Prospect and Naperville Central. The Indians team of Zoe Moxley, Lauren Manning, Natilee Carlos, and Elizabeth Egwunboke won the 4x200 relay. Moxley and Manning teamed with Caprice Rodely and Natalie Nahs to win the 4x400 relay. Laila Richardson won the shot put and discus events for Minooka.
Marist Redhawk Invite: At Chicago, Providence finished seventh and Joliet Catholic eight in the team race. Claire Blotnik won the 800-meter run for the Angels. The Celtics 4x100 and 4x200 relays provided the top finish for PC as they each finished fourth.
Boys Volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Joliet Catholic 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders improved to 14-2 on the season with a 25-14, 25-20 win over the Hilltoppers.
Girls Soccer
Peotone 6, Crete-Monee 0: At Peotone, the Blue Devils improved to 4-1 on the season by blanking the Warriors in a nonconference match.
Morris 3, La Salle-Peru 0: At Morris, Morris opened play in the Interstate 8 with the shutout win over the Cavaliers to improve to 5-1-1.
Wilmington 9, Momence 0: At Wilmington, the first win of the young season for the Wildcats came in a shutout as they blanked Momence to improve to 1-2-1 on the season.