Peace pole dedicated at Joliet Mitchell Center to be symbol of hope against violence

A peace pole is planted on Thursday, April 4 by Doug Kasper, chairman of Non-Violent Cities Project – Joliet (left), Nicole Lurry, community engagement coordinator for Peace Over Violence (right), outside the Ozzie and Peggy Mitchell Center in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A peace pole was planted outside the Ozzie and Peggy Mitchell Center in Joliet to promote non-violence on the 56th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

The pole was planted on Thursday by members of the Joliet Township violence prevention program called Peace Over Violence and Non-Violent Cities Project – Joliet. About 25 or so people attended the event.

Bishop Steven Evans, of Leap Of Faith Ministries, said it was appropriate the peace pole was being dedicated on the day when King was assassinated because he was a “champion for peace.”

“But this is more than just a pole. It is a symbol of the peace that I believe all people need but few people seem to want to work for,” Evans said.

Evan said it is his hope that when people drive by or walk by the Ozzie and Peggy Mitchell Center and see the peace pole, they realize that “whatever violence can do, peace can do better.”

Bishop Steven Evans, of Leap Of Faith Ministries, (right), speaks on Thursday, April 4, outside the Ozzie and Peggy Mitchell Center in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Doug Kasper, chairman of Non-Violent Cities Project – Joliet, said the peace pole by itself will not “change the unjust structures” that cause violence in Joliet.

“It’s a reminder that we need to act and change the unjust structures. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God,” Kasper said.

Kasper said members of the Joliet City Council should sign a proclamation officially announcing Joliet as a nonviolent city so people can more “effectively work on the unjust structures that really cause so much violence.”

Kasper noted the recent gun violence on Theodore Street that caused damage to Merichka’s restaurant and several other businesses, as well as the mass shooting earlier this year the led to the deaths of eight people.

“Why? Why is life so meaningless? We’re all made in the image and likeness of God,” Kasper said.

Nicole Lurry, community engagement coordinator for Peace Over Violence, recognized the members of the team, as well as the new director Keshia Ellis. The previous director, Andrea Cambray, left the position last February, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“I just really want to say thank you for everyone coming out and taking the time to share this opportunity and this moment for us on this special day,” Ellis said.