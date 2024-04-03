Connor Dmochowski’s 22 assists powers Bollingbrook: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday

Girls Soccer
Minooka 7, West Aurora 1: At Aurora, the Indians stayed unbeaten on the season and in the Southwest Prairie Conference with the dominating win. Minooka improved to 5-0-1, 2-0-1 in the SPC.
Plainfield Central 3, Sandburg 1: At Orland Park, the Wildcats improved to 4-3 on the young season with the nonconference win.
Boys Volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Oswego 0: At Bolingbrook, Connor Dmochowski had 22 assists to lead the Raiders 25-18, 25-19 win over the Panthers. Tristan Benbow and Trevor Wardlow had seven kills each for Bolingbrook (13-2).
Lockport 2, Richards 0: At Oak Lawn, the Porters continued to roll as they took two from the Bulldogs, 25-17, 25-15. Josh Bluhm led the attack with nine kills and Evan Dziadkowiec had 22 assists and six digs to lead Lockport (13-1).
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, Joey Vellenga had eight kills to lead the Knights to a 26-24, 25-17 win over the Spartans in SWSC action. Colin Alverrs added 15 assists to pace LWC (6-4).
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way Central 17, Lockport 7: At Lockport, the Knights rolled past the Porters in a boys polo match.
Girls Water Polo
Sandburg 12, Lincoln-Way West 4: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell to the Golden Eagles in a girls polo match.
Lincoln-Way East 17, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At Frankfort, the Griffins coasted to the win in the SWSC matchup.