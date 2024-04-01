Girls track and field: Previewing the 2024 indoor season across the Herald-news area

Here’s a look at the 2024 outdoor girls track and field season across the Herald-News coverage area as things get running.
Bolingbrook
Coach: John Sullivan
Top returners: Kayla Cole, jr. (jumps); Kristyn Johnson, sr. (sprints, long jump); Dai’Lynn Kellum, jr. (throws); Kyra Pierce, jr. (hurdles); Phallon Pierce, jr. (hurdles)
Key newcomers: Danielle Cathey, soph. (sprints); Eniyah Emery, fr. (distances); Emily Marks, soph. (distances)
Worth noting: The Raiders are balanced, but have an uphill climb looming as they compete in the loaded SWSC.
Coal City
Coach: Colin Keppner
Top returners: Kiki Gabehart, soph. (sprints); Evelyn Wills, soph. (high jump)
Key newcomers: Maddie Castle, fr. (hurdles); Ella Wills, fr. (triple jump)
Worth noting: Castle and Wills, both state grade-school champions, are the future of the Coal City program.
Dwight
Coach: Mitchell Thompson
Top returners: Isabella Bunting, jr. (shot put); Kassy Kodat, sr. (sprints); Ellora McCullough, jr. (sprints); Grace Olsen, jr. (sprints)
Key newcomers: Delaney Boucher, fr. (sprints); Mikayla Chambers, fr. (distances); Isabella Kelleher, soph. (sprints); Brooklyn Todd, soph. (distances)
Worth noting: The Trojans, like everyone else, are chasing Seneca in the Tri-County Conference race, but have some promising athletes.
Joliet Catholic
Coach: Rachael Rayes
Top returners: Mady Fleck, jr. (throws); Eva Genova, jr. (sprints); Symone Holman, soph. (sprints, jumps); Sophia Mihelich, sr. (distances); Annie Tibbott, sr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Ella Heinen, soph. (distances); Mary Kate Moran, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Holman’s long jump win at the 2A Top Times is a hint of what may be to come for what could be a successful Angels team.
Joliet Central
Coach: Moses Hulbert
Top returners: Afrika Armstead-Lee, sr. (sprints, jumps); Samantha Armstrong, sr. (sprints, jumps); Gabriela Garnica, sr. (sprints, jumps); Jenelle Maldonado, sr. (sprints, hurdles, jumps); Maciah Marszalek, sr. (sprints); Dianna Mascote, jr. (distances); Faith Rodriguez, sr. (sprints, jumps); Ariana Smith, sr. (sprints); Terionna Willis, jr. (sprints, hurdles, jumps)
Key newcomers: Amaya Crowder, soph. (throws); Laila Garner, soph. (sprints); Madison King, soph. (distances); Georgianna Majerus, soph. (throws)
Worth noting: Marszalek, Central’s lone returning state qualifier from last year, should have company down in Charleston this May.
Joliet West
Coach: Nathan Atkinson
Top returners: Jerie McClellan, sr. (sprints); Kailah Murray, jr. (throws); Janellisa Oceguera, sr. (sprints); Morgan Pork, sr. (sprints); KaMhary Scott, jr. (sprints)
Key newcomers: Leah Blunk, fr. (distances); Bre’Lyn Coble, soph. (jumps); Caitlyn Podell, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Port and Oceguera led a Tigers team that took third in the indoor Southwest Prairie Meet, with the frosh-soph team finishing second.
Lemont
Coach: Tim Plotke
Top returners: Angelina Aleksandravicius, sr. (sprints); Jordan Bartman, sr. (jumps), Madeline Faron, jr. (jumps); Vedika Patel, sr. (pole vault); Leah Plahm, jr. (sprints); Niki Tselios, jr. (distances); Hailey Vasvery, jr. (jumps); Asjley Wrublik, sr. (throws)
Key newcomers: Savannah Beasley, soph. (sprints); Cassie Cunningham, soph. (distances); Taylor Weil, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: Lemont’s especially deep in field events, which put them over the top in their indoor invitational and is a good sign of things to come.
Lincoln-Way Central
Coach: Matt Smith
Top returners: Jenin Ali, sr. (hurdles); Nadia Bowden, sr. (distances); Gabriella Bush, jr. (pole vault); Claire Carter, sr. (distances); Armani Daniels, sr. (sprints, jumps); Cameryn Fridl, sr. (pole vault)
Key newcomers: Brea Counihan, fr. (distances); Addison Cross, soph. (sprints, junps); Nicole Demma, fr. (sprints, jumps); Ava Dughetti, soph. (distances); Mia Forystek, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: The Knights have a coterie of young runners who will lead them the next two springs.
Lincoln-Way East
Coach: Brian Evans
Top returners: Kyra Hayden, jr. (sprints, hurdles); Aria Henry, jr. (sprints, jumps); Jaiden Knoop, sr. (pole vault); Alaina Pollard, soph. (high jump)
Key newcomers: Alaina Steele, fr. (sprints); Nora Keane, fr. (sprints); Grace Murphy, fr. (distances); Kate Roberts, fr. (distances)
Worth noting: Evans celebrates his 25th year in coaching and 10th with the Griffins with a loaded team, led by two-time all-stater Knoop, hurdler Hayden and a fleet 4x800 relay team.
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Dominic DeLuca
Top returners: Sania Dean, jr. (sprints); Reese Geiger, jr. (pole vault); London Harper, sr. (jumps); Keira Loranger, sr. (pole vault); Alanah Smith, jr. (sprints)
Key newcomers: Zoe Dempsey, soph. (sprints); McKenzie Enright, fr. (jumps); Emma Novotny, fr. (hurdles)
Worth noting: The Warriors have some standouts and should fight for a middle-of-the-pack finish in the tough SWSC.
Lockport
Coach: Joe Kravitz
Top returners: Hayley Blocker, jr. (sprints); Ella Cline, sr. (hurdles, jumps); Sydney Fontaine, jr. (sprints); Mckena Miglorini, jr. (pole vault); Lexi Shea, jr. (distance); Veronica Walkosz, jr. (jumps)
Key newcomers: Katie Peetz, fr. (distance); Lillian Slowik, soph, (distance); Zion Tucker, soph. (jumps)
Worth noting: The Porters are strong from the 400 on up, with Miglorini leading the way in the field.
Minooka
Coach: Kevin Gummerson
Top returners: Lizie Egwunoke, jr. (sprints); Taya Gummerson, jr. (distances)l Maya Ledesma, jr. (distances); Lauren Manning, sr. (sprints); Laila Richardson, sr. (shot put); Caprice Rodely, soph. (sprints); Melinda Torres, soph. (distances); Riley Warren, sr. (jumps, pole vault)
Key newcomers: Natalie Nahs, fr. (distances); Zoe Moxley, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: Richardson’s throwing and Minooka’s 4x400 relay are the strengths of a promising program.
Morris
Coach: Ryan Battersby
Top returners: Meghan Bzdill, jr. (distances); Ava Conley, soph. (sprints); Ella McDonnell, sr. (sprints); Leah Ortiz, jr. (distances); Gisselle Reyes, jr. (sprints); Paityn Valentine, jr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Hope Emmerich, soph. (distances); Caitlin Gile, soph. (pole vault); Hannah Linn, soph. (triple jump)
Worth noting: With four state qualifiers graduated, Morris is rebuilding and decidedly young but talented.
Peotone
Coach: Lori Lonard
Top returners: Terrynn Clott, jr. (throws); Elizabeth Rede, sr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Celeste Richards, soph. (distances); Lila Kreske, fr. (jumps); Karolina Krupa, fr. (jumps); Avery Lenz, soph. (sprints)
Worth noting: The Blue Devils are extremely young, almost exclusively underclassmen.
Plainfield Central
Coach: Tonya Landfair
Top returners: Arianna Gashi, sr. (sprints); Ellianna Gashi, sr. (jumps); Janae Henderson, jr. (sprints); Bridget Kemp, jr. (distances); Hannah Kilday, sr. (distances); Vanessa Obeng, sr. (sprints, jumps)
Key newcomer: Shania Davison, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: A veteran-dominated Plainfield Central squad is looking for a last high school hurrah.
Plainfield East
Coach: Lauren McNichols
Top returners: Hannah Hostetler, sr. (sprints); Courtney McDonald, jr. (sprints); Molly Repovich, jr. (jumps); Sarah Stutler, sr. (sprints)
Key newcomers: Haley Anderson, fr. (jumps); Briyah Beatty, soph. (sprints); Vahan Evans, soph. (jumps)
Worth noting: McDonald advanced to the 60-meter final at the 3A Top Times Championship and will be called upon to lead the Bengals this spring.
Plainfield North
Coach: George Sam
Top returners: Elsie Czarniewski, jr. (distances); Alex Eydenberg, sr. (sprints); Harriet Ghapson, sr. (sprints, jumps); Teagan Kiger, sr. (pole vault); Kaitlyn Ward, sr. (distances); Lindsey Wenz, jr. (sprints)
Key newcomers: Kaiya Bradshaw, fr. (sprints); Marlie Czarniewski, fr. (distances); Shyi Harris, soph. (hurdles); Emaan Hussain, soph. (distances)
Worth noting: North edged Minooka in the Southwest Prairie Indoor Meet and looks to repeat in May’s outdoor rematch.
Plainfield South
Coach: Jim O’Connell
Top returners: Tierra Abner, jr. (sprints); Jahnel Bowman, sr. (sprints, triple jump); Jazz Foster, jr. (sprints); Dafarjar Rodgers, sr. (sprints, high jump); Miles Solita, sr. (distances);
Key newcomers: Sophia Burciaga, soph. (pole vault); Ashley Smith, fr. (sprints); Payton Smith, fr. (sprints)
Worth noting: Veteran coach O’Connell takes over the South program with a small group of solid returnees and freshman twins in the sprinting Smiths.
Providence Catholic
Coach: Jennifer Williams
Top returners: Sydney Earing, soph. (triple jump); Bella Morey, sr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Ava Baumhardt, fr. (sprints); Mia Bilinski, sr. (sprints); Carsyn Petrow, fr. (shot put)
Worth noting: Williams sees great promise in her relays, which could carry over to individual distances. Bilinski, a college soccer commit dipping her toe in sprinting, is the surprise so far for Providence.
Reed-Custer
Coach: Andrea Shroba
Top returners: none
Key newcomers: Nichollet Chew, fr. (sprints); Atiana Hood, fr. (sprints); Kaitlyn Kantka, fr. (pole vault); Madysen Meyer, soph. (sprints); Alyssa Wollenzien, fr. (hurdles, jumps)
Worth noting: Based on indoor results, it’s an all-new squad for the Comets, led by Wollenzien.
Romeoville
Coach: Steve Stefanski
Top returners: Kimora Currie, sr. (throws); Grace Griffin, sr. (jumps); Tania Miller, sr. (sprints)
Key newcomers: Patience Bradley, fr (jumps); Breyonce Dickson, fr. (hurdles); Sienna Grant, soph. (jumps)
Worth noting: Miller is the class of the Southwest Prairie field in the 100 and 200, and Griffin is nearly her equal in jumps for Romeoville.
Seneca
Coach: Terry Maxwell
Top returners: Faith Baker, sr. (throws); Clara Bruno, jr. (distances); Lila Coleman, soph. (sprints, long jump); Teagan Johnson, sr. (jumps, pole vault); Gabi Maxwell, sr. (throws); Evelyn O’Connor, jr. (distances); Lilly Pfeifer, soph. (hurdles); Addison Stiegler, sr. (pole vault); Gracie Steffes, sr. (distances)
Key newcomers: Natalie Misener, jr. (distances)
Worth noting: This 1A power reloads, chasing a 12th straight conference championship the Fighting Irish are more than talented enough to capture.
Wilmington
Coach: Stefanie Stickel
Top returners: Ava Cupples, sr. (throws); Sara Falcon, jr. (jumps); Brooklyn Flores, jr. (distances); Jessica Schnittger, jr. (throws)
Worth noting: Wilmington seems likely to have to score points in the distance and field events.