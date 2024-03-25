Pets of the Week: March 25, 2024

Eight-year-old Leona is very mellow and usually spends most of her day napping on her pillow. She greats people with a little mew. She must be the only pet at home. To meet Leona, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar, and run as space is available.

Sesame is a 1-year-old, 65-pound mixed breed. He recently lost his owner and is scared and confused. Sesame needs a compassionate adopter. Sesame may be shy at first, but he will blossom with love and patience. He also warms up with treats and pets. Sesame does well with children and other dogs. He loves to curl up with people on the couch and go for walks. To meet Sesame, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Sesame is a 1-year-old, 65-pound mixed breed. He recently lost his owner and is scared and confused. Sesame needs a compassionate adopter. Sesame may be shy at first, but he will blossom with love and patience. He also warms up with treats and pets. Sesame does well with children and other dogs. He loves to curl up with people on the couch and go for walks. To meet Sesame, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Whitney is a loving 2-year-old long-haired that was rescued in southern Illinois. She loves to be near her people and always seeks out attention. She loves to play with toy mice. She is uncertain about other cats but has learned to live with them in her foster home – she would need a slow and proper introduction to other kitties. To meet Whitney, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Whitney is a loving 2-year-old long-haired that was rescued in southern Illinois. She loves to be near her people and always seeks out attention. She loves to play with toy mice. She is uncertain about other cats but has learned to live with them in her foster home – she would need a slow and proper introduction to other kitties. To meet Whitney, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Fiona is an energetic Chihuahua mix puppy. She needs a family to help her through puppyhood and training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Fiona is an energetic Chihuahua mix puppy. She needs a family to help her through puppyhood and training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Midnight is a long-haired torti who loves attention and will climb all over people to get it. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Midnight is a long-haired torti who loves attention and will climb all over people to get it. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Ophelia is a 3-year-old Pittie who is such a ham and greets people with her thumping tail. She loves walks. Ophelia does well with other dogs and loves to romp and wrestle. To meet Ophelia, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Ophelia is a 3-year-old Pittie who is such a ham and greets people with her thumping tail. She loves walks. Ophelia does well with other dogs and loves to romp and wrestle. To meet Ophelia, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Eight-year-old Leona is very mellow and usually spends most of her day napping on her pillow. She greats people with a little mew. She must be the only pet at home. To meet Leona, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.