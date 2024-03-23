Joliet Central announces Top 10 Mr. and Ms. J finalists

Joliet Central High School has announced the Top 10 Mr. and Ms. J finalists for the 2023-24 school year. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Central High School has announced the Top 10 Mr. and Ms. J finalists for the 2023-24 school year.

Each year since 1958 Joliet Township High School (now Central Campus) has selected two high school seniors who best represent the ideal student from among students who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.

The 10 Mr. and Ms. J finalists are then selected by faculty based on school involvement, community service and the demonstration of JTHS character attributes. Finalists are interviewed by a panel of community members and staff whose scores determine who receives the title of Mr. and Ms. J and the first and second runners-up.

The finalists for Ms. J are Angela Ayivor, Sophia Baltz, Evelyn Davalos, Shatierre Figueroa, Priscila Hurtado, Emely Leon, Fernanda Miranda, Emily Mireles, Emma Schlismann and Emily Smith.

The finalists for Mr. J are Xavier Brass, Daniel Calderon, Rodney DeSilva, Micah Gabriel, Guiness Goin, Nicholas Paris, Johnny Stasiak, Myles Wedic, Noah Whitlock and Jesus Zamudio.