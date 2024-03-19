Will County sets up election, voting hotline

Voters throughout Will County will be heading to the polls Tuesday, March 19 for the general primary election for Illinois. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@/Gary Middendorf)

Will County voters can report election irregularities to the State’s Attorney’s Office election fraud hotline Tuesday, during primary election day.

“I urge anyone who sees inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of electioneering either inside or too close to polling places, to call the hotline I have established,” State’s Attorney James Glasgow stated in a news release.

“Everyone in our community can play a critical role in helping to preserve the integrity of our election process by staying alert for unusual activities at or near polling places and reporting irregularities,” Glasgow stated in the release.

The State’s Attorney’s Election Fraud Hotline number is 815-727-8872. The office has assigned two-person teams, each consisting of one assistant state’s attorney and one investigator, to travel to polling places where irregularities are reported on election day, according to the release.

Assistant state’s attorneys not assigned to specific teams will be available for dispatch from the State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate allegations of election irregularities reported to the hotline, according to the release.