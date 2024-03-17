Joliet High School District 204 announces students of the month

Joliet Township High School District 204 has announced its students of the month for March.

The Joliet Central High School students of the month are Janelly Plascencia Ruvalcaba, Brianna Campos, Giselle Ramos Martinez, Jamarion Doss and Laylah Moore.

The Joliet Central High School students of the month for March are Janelly Plascencia Ruvalcaba, Brianna Campos, Giselle Ramos Martinez, Jamarion Doss and Laylah Moore. (Graphic provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

The Joliet West High School students of the month are Caitlynn Baranak, Gabriella Randich, Alyssa DeAngeles, D’Shon Woods and Jade Montes.

The Joliet West High School students of the month for March are Caitlynn Baranak, Gabriella Randich, Alyssa DeAngeles, D’Shon Woods and Jade Montes. (Graphic provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

JTHS students of the month are nominated and selected based on character, responsibility and academic performance or improvement.