March 16, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperThe SceneEvent Calendar

Joliet High School District 204 announces students of the month

By Shaw Local News Network

Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., Joliet (Eric Ginnard)

Joliet Township High School District 204 has announced its students of the month for March.

The Joliet Central High School students of the month are Janelly Plascencia Ruvalcaba, Brianna Campos, Giselle Ramos Martinez, Jamarion Doss and Laylah Moore.

The Joliet Central High School Students of the Month for March 2024 are Janelly Plascencia Ruvalcaba, Brianna Campos, Giselle Ramos Martinez, Jamarion Doss and Laylah Moore.

The Joliet Central High School students of the month for March are Janelly Plascencia Ruvalcaba, Brianna Campos, Giselle Ramos Martinez, Jamarion Doss and Laylah Moore. (Graphic provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

The Joliet West High School students of the month are Caitlynn Baranak, Gabriella Randich, Alyssa DeAngeles, D’Shon Woods and Jade Montes.

The Joliet West High School Students of the Month for March 2024 are Caitlynn Baranak, Gabriella Randich, Alyssa DeAngeles, D’Shon Woods and Jade Montes.

The Joliet West High School students of the month for March are Caitlynn Baranak, Gabriella Randich, Alyssa DeAngeles, D’Shon Woods and Jade Montes. (Graphic provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

JTHS students of the month are nominated and selected based on character, responsibility and academic performance or improvement.