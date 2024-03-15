Blues Brothers band members visit Joliet for evening at historical museum

Blues Brothers band members Tom “Bones” Malone and “Blue Lou” Marini will be in Joliet next week to talk with the public about the band and “The Blues Brothers” movie.

Malone and Marini will at the Joliet Area Historical Museum for what is billed as “An Evening With Bones and Blue” at 7 p.m. on March 21. The event will be in the museum auditorium.

“Original Blues Brothers and legendary performing artists “Blue Lou” and “Bones” will share marvelous memories and rambling rambunctious recollections with the audience in this open Q&A session,” according to a news release from the Joliet Area Historical Museum. “Hear stories about the making of the iconic movie, and their years of making music with some of the most renowned musicians in the world. “

Admission is $35 for museum members and $40 for the general public.

Reservations can be made on museum’s website, www.jolietmuseum.org or by calling 815-723-5201.

The museum advises that space is limited and registration is highly recommended. A beverage bar will be available during the program. Event proceeds support the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s “Blues Preservation Project.”