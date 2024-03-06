Man caught in Joliet sting pleads guilty to indecent child solicitation

A man who was caught in 2021 by the Save Our Siblings group attempting to meet with someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl at La Mex in Joliet has been sentenced to prison for the crime.

Joshua Radetski, 48, of Lake Zurich, is one of at least four people in Will County who were arrested in recent years following stings carried out by the group Save Our Siblings. A member of the group would pose as a minor online to catch alleged child predators and turn their evidence over to the police.

On Tuesday, Radetski pleaded guilty to indecent solicitation of a someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl. Other charges of traveling to meet a minor, grooming and solicitation to meet a child were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Radetski also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in a separate case.

Radetski was sentenced to serve four years in prison for indecent solicitation of a child and three years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Radetski was also sentenced to serve six years in prison for Cook County convictions of child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Radetski’s earliest parole date is June 12, 2030.

The most high profile person the Save Our Siblings group caught on video attempting to meet a minor was former Catholic school teacher Jeremy Hylka, 47, of Joliet. Last year, Hylka was sentenced to 30 months’ probation after he pleaded guilty to indecent solicitation of a someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

In 2022, Jacob Schendel, 26, formerly of Cary, was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation after he pleaded guilty to traveling to meet a minor. Schendel was caught by Save Our Siblings attempting to meet a minor at a Target store in Shorewood, according to the group’s video posted on YouTube.

The other case involving the group that is still pending in court is the one filed against John Resedean, 43, of Lockport. He was charged with solicitation to meet a child at Shorewood Lover’s Lane.