Man charged in DePue police shooting that left 3-year-old dead

Anthony Daniel Rodriguez, 42, was booked into the Bureau County Jail Monday evening and charged with multiple counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and domestic battery following a police shooting in rural DePue. (Photo Provided Bureau County Sheriffs Office)

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting near DePue that killed a 3-year-old child during a domestic disturbance Sunday.

Anthony Daniel Rodriguez was booked into the Bureau County Jail Monday evening and charged with multiple counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and domestic battery.

He was transferred to jail Monday night after being hospitalized Sunday following the incident.

The child, identified as Damian Camacho by his aunt Cindy Almanza, said Rodriguez was not related to Camacho, but was in a relationship with his mother.

According to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, police were called Sunday morning to a domestic disturbance at Hummingbird Mobile Homes. Police said Rodriguez was allegedly armed with a knife and had barricaded himself in a room with multiple hostages.

In a news release, officers first made repeated attempts to get Rodriguez to come out or release the hostages. After those efforts failed, and based on information from a 911 call and reports of screaming heard by responding officers, police broke into the mobile home due to concerns that those inside were in immediate danger.

Shots were fired by police during the entry, striking both Rodriguez and Camacho, who was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Rodriguez was also hospitalized.

An initial court date for arraignment has not been set for Rodriguez yet, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Bureau County Coroner’s Office.