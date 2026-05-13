Princeton church to host pancake breakfast benefit May 17

St. Louis Catholic Church’s Altar and Rosary Society and Father Edward Farrell Knights of Columbus 5591 will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast to benefit the Comer family as they recover from a recent house fire.
The breakfast will be held Sunday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at the church’s school gym, 616 S. Gosse Blvd., Princeton.
The breakfast includes unlimited pancakes, sausages and drinks.
The meal costs $10 for adults, $5 for children ages three to 11 and free for children ages two and under.