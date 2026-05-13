Princeton church to host pancake breakfast benefit May 17

St. Louis Catholic Church’s Altar and Rosary Society and Father Edward Farrell Knights of Columbus 5591 will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast benefit Sunday, May 17 (Shaw Local File Photo)

St. Louis Catholic Church’s Altar and Rosary Society and Father Edward Farrell Knights of Columbus 5591 will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast to benefit the Comer family as they recover from a recent house fire.

The breakfast will be held Sunday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at the church’s school gym, 616 S. Gosse Blvd., Princeton.

The breakfast includes unlimited pancakes, sausages and drinks.

The meal costs $10 for adults, $5 for children ages three to 11 and free for children ages two and under.