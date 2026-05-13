Morris Hospital Celebrates Volunteers Who Logged 20,000+ Hours

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers gathered volunteers at the Morris Country Club on May 11 to celebrate a milestone year: more than 20,134 hours of service across more than 20 different program areas.

The numbers tell part of the story. Volunteers provided 6,500 free patient rides through the hospital’s transportation service.

They staffed the gift shop, which generated $37,000 in net proceeds for the Morris Hospital Foundation. They welcomed thousands of visitors at the main entrance reception desk, assembled thousands of admission packets, planted and maintained the Serenity Garden, and assisted patients and families in the surgical waiting room.

But the real impact is harder to quantify — the quiet presence of a volunteer holding a nervous patient’s hand, or the familiar face greeting someone arriving for treatment.

“Today we are celebrating the dedication and selflessness of our volunteers,” Morris Hospital’s Manager of Volunteer Services, Jamie Mack, said in a news release. “Together, we are leaving a lasting impact on the community we serve.”

The hospital also honored two volunteers for extraordinary tenure. Ray Paulson was recognized for 25 years of service. William Akre was honored for 40 years — four decades of showing up, helping, and asking for nothing in return.

A Decade of Cardiac Screenings

The Rhythm of Our Youth Program, staffed entirely by volunteers, marked a significant milestone during the luncheon: 10 years of cardiac screenings for local students.

Since 2016, the program has screened 14,926 students for potential cardiac abnormalities — a preventive effort made possible through donations to the Morris Hospital Foundation. The program continues to serve as a critical health resource for the community’s young people, identifying students who might otherwise go undiagnosed.

Why Volunteers Matter

Morris Hospital President & CEO Tom Dohm addressed the volunteers directly, reflecting on their role in the hospital’s mission.

“When I reflect on our volunteers, I am continually struck by the meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many throughout our community,” Dohm said. “Your impact extends well beyond the walls of our hospital, reaching into the everyday lives of community members.”

For those interested in joining Morris Hospital’s volunteer corps, more information is available at morrishospital.org/volunteer.