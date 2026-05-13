La Salle County 4-H launches Little Roots gardening program for kids

The La Salle County 4–H will hold a Little Roots Gardening Program for children Tuesday, May 19, in Peru (Photo provided by Karina Delgado )

The La Salle County 4–H will hold a Little Roots Gardening Program for children to learn about plants, pollinators and nature from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru.

Participants will be able to plant seven different crops and track the crops from seed to harvest. Attendees can also participate in self-led weather, pollination and plant parts activities.

Participants will receive a tote bag, seeds, tomato and pepper transplants, gardening resources, plant stake labels and an activity resources calendar.

The program costs $5. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/littleroots2026.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-433-0707 or email fusinatt@illinois.edu.