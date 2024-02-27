February 24, 2024
District 202 announces students named Illinois State Scholars

By Shaw Local News Network
Plainfield School District 202

Plainfield Central High School (Alex Ortiz)

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that 233 students has been named 2024-25 Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission awards the honor each year to students based on SAT or ACT scores and/or class rank at the end of their sixth high school semester. High school guidance counselors work in conjunction with ISAC to determine the winners.

This year’s State Scholars include:

Click each school’s name to view individual scholars.