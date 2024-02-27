District 202 announces students named Illinois State Scholars

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that 233 students has been named 2024-25 Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission awards the honor each year to students based on SAT or ACT scores and/or class rank at the end of their sixth high school semester. High school guidance counselors work in conjunction with ISAC to determine the winners.

This year’s State Scholars include:

Click each school’s name to view individual scholars.