District 202 announces students named Illinois State Scholars

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that 233 students has been named 2024-25 Illinois State Scholars.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission awards the honor each year to students based on SAT or ACT scores and/or class rank at the end of their sixth high school semester. High school guidance counselors work in conjunction with ISAC to determine the winners.
This year’s State Scholars include:
- Plainfield High School-Central Campus – 45
- Plainfield South High School – 46
- Plainfield North High School – 85
- Plainfield East High School – 57
Click each school’s name to view individual scholars.