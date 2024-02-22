Register now for Joliet Zonta’s 3rd annual film festival

Women and their relationships with the environment is the topic of the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area’s 2024 film festival on March 21 at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Women and their relationship with the environment is the topic of the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area’s 2024 film festival, now in its third year.

The event formerly known as LUNAFEST will take place March 21 at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet, according to a news release from the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area.

The event includes a social hour with appetizers, a cash bar with signature drinks and entertainment by Karen Isberg Sorbero, according to the release.

Dinner, a series of short thought-provoking films written “for, by or about” women and a discussion begin at 5:30 p.m..

Caroline Portlock, director of the Workforce Investment Board of Will County, will emcee the event. Event proceeds support the Zonta Club of the Joliet Endowed Scholarship at Joliet Junior College, according to the release.

Wild & Scenic Films, a production company known for its traveling film festival, curated the films for the event, said Helen Hester Ross, co-chair of the “Through Her Eyes” film festival.

All films on March 21 will focus on “women’s relationships with the environment and how it impacts the lens in which they view themselves and their day-to-day way of living,” according to the release.

“We look forward to another amazing film festival this year,” Ross said in the release. “It is really such a unique experience, as our community comes together to have fun while discussing important topics surrounding women and our environment. Everyone is welcome. We hope to see you there.”

The film festival also fulfills Zonta’s mission of “building a better world for women and girls,” according to the release.

Tickets are $50 and can be bought online at bit.ly/ZontaThroughHerEyes2024.

For sponsorships, email Ross at ross.helen@comcast.net.