Overnight closures begin Monday on I-80 at River Road in Shorewood

As part of ongoing efforts to replace the bridge carrying River Road over Interstate 80 in Shorewood, overnight lane closures, accompanied by 15-minute full expressway traffic stops, are scheduled to take place over four consecutive nights beginning Monday, according to a new release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures are necessary to safely remove the existing bridge structure over the interstate.

To complete the work, drivers should expect various overnight lane closures in both directions of I-80 near River Road. The closures are scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday and westbound from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with full stops for no longer than 15 minutes at a time starting at 1 a.m. each night, according to the release. The work is anticipated to be completed by 6 a.m. Friday, March 1.

The $6.3 million project, which involves replacing the existing bridge with a new structure to accommodate the widening of I-80, is anticipated to be completed in November, according to the release.

Drivers should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment, according to IDOT.

The overall I-80 project will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox, while adding or extending auxiliary lanes to improve safety and reduce congestion, according to IDOT.

Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street, with a new flyover ramp linking southbound I-55 to eastbound I-80 to improve traffic flow and safety.

More than 30 bridges will be rehabilitated or replaced, including those over the Des Plaines River. The projected $1.3 billion project is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of 2028, with landscaping, bridge demolition and miscellaneous work extending into 2029.

For more information visit I80will.or