New Lenox man charged with child pornography, unlawful video recording

A New Lenox man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of possessing child pornography and using a hidden camera inside of a bathroom to record other people.

The investigation that led to the arrest of Timothy Mol, 45, began last December when the New Lenox Police Department received information about a resident who was downloading child pornography.

During the investigation, Mol was identified by police as the suspect and a search warrant was obtained for his residence, according to a statement from the New Lenox Police Department.

On Wednesday, the search warrant was executed by police officers, who received assistance from the U.S Department of Homeland Security and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers seized Mol’s electronic devices, which “contained evidence of the crime,” police said.

They also discovered Mol’s bathroom had a hidden camera that was unlawfully recording other people, police said.

Mol was taken into custody on felony charges of child pornography and unauthorized video recording. At close to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Mol was taken to the Will County jail.

Mol was slated to appear for a hearing on Thursday afternoon regarding his detention, according to jail records.