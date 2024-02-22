Joliet hospice announces 2 new leadership members

Two new members have joined the Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care leadership team in Joliet. Steve Crockett was named chief financial officer, and Kathy Peterson was named senior director of marketing. (Denise Unland)

Steve Crockett was named chief financial officer, and Kathy Peterson was named senior director of marketing, according to a news release from Lightways.

“Both Steve and Kathy bring a vast amount of knowledge and experience in their respective fields to Lightways,” Chief Executive Officer Mary Kay Sheehan said in the release.

Crockett has more than 30 years of experience in his new role as chief financial officer, according to the release. He most recently worked as the business development principal for IBM. Crocket said in the release that “serving others aligns with my faith.”

“Accepting this job allows me to fulfill my desire to contribute to a meaningful mission that positively impacts the lives of others, which resonates deeply with my beliefs and values,” Crocket said in the release.

Peterson has 12 years of experience in health care. She most recently served as executive director of program and community development with Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet and Ascension Saint Mary Hospital in Kankakee.

She will oversee the marketing and business development programs, as well as communications, for Lightways.

“The mission is what attracted me to Lightways — a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for persons affected by end-of-life care, serious illness, and grief support,” Peterson said in the release. “I have a personal experience with hospice and wanted to use my experience to educate the public about our services.”

Sheehan said this is currently a “very exciting time” for Lightways.

“We are poised for large growth, expanding in the 11 counties of Illinois we serve,” Sheehan said in the release.

For more information, visit lightways.org.