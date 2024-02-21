Joliet plans historical study of African American life in and around the city

Christopher Parker, board chairman of the African American Business Association of Will County, was among AABA board members who went to the Joliet City Council meeting on Tuesday to show support for a project that will document African American history in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The city plans to compile an historical study to document African American life and culture in and around Joliet.

The study will be designed to serve as a guide for future plans for the city while also providing an in-depth look at African-American life in Joliet into the late 20th Century, city Planner Jayne Bernhard said.

Bernhard on Tuesday made a presentation to the City Council on what is called the Joliet African American Context Study before the council voted on agreements that will fund the project.

“This project will not sit on a shelf,” Bernhard told the council. “It will help insure that the city and its partners are equitable in long-range planning efforts.”

Bernhard presented an old redlining map, which was used to direct where African Americans could buy houses in Joliet, as an example of how the historical documentation in the study can deepen understanding of the city’s pasts.

Joliet City Planner Jayne Bernhard (right) seen with Greg Peerbolte, CEO for the Joliet Area Historical Museum, last year as they discussed plans for a local train museum. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The study had the support of the African American Business Association of Will County (AABA).

“AABA is aligned with the purpose of this project,” AABA board Chairman Chris Parker told the council.

Parker said the study will serve to “challenge misinformation about the Black experience and to record Black voices for future generations.”

Parker also emphasized the importance of the study in future planning for Joliet.

The project will include collecting local history from people in Joliet.

Approval of a consultant to be hired to conduct the study is still a few months away.

Councilman Cesar Guerrero said a study on local African American history will serve as a guide for the city in future planning. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

But the council voted 9-0 to approve a city contribution of $20,000 to the study as its share of a match for a $21,000 state grant.

The council also approved agreements with other governmental bodies that will contribute to the study, which will extend beyond city limits to include traditionally Black communities that include Preston Heights in Joliet Township and Fairmont in Lockport Township.

Joliet Township will contribute $20,000, and Lockport Township will contribute between $5,000 and $10,000 with the final amount still to be determined. The Will County Historic Preservation Commission will contribute another $10,000 making total funding between $76,000 and $81,000.

The city will issue a request for proposals from consultants to conduct the study before recommending a consultant to the council for a final vote.

Councilman Cesar Guerrero when casting his vote for the project noted remarks made by Parker on the potential importance for future city planning.

Pointing to the redlining map, Guerrero said, “To see it documented is history we can’t ignore. ... We can’t ignore the persistent effects that redlining has had on our community.”