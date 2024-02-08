Girlfriend of Joliet mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty to obstructing justice

Will County Assistant Public Defender Zack Strupeck enters a plea of not guilty for his client, Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, 21, at her an arraignment at the Will County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The girlfriend of a suspect in the Joliet mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight people shrouded her face with a scarf outside the Will County Courthouse just moments after she pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice charges.

On Thursday, Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, 21, appeared for her arraignment on charges alleging she obstructed the investigation and apprehension of her boyfriend, Romeo Nance, 23, whom police say was the suspect in the Jan. 21 fatal shooting of seven of Nance’s family members, as well as a former citizen of Nigeria.

Cleveland-Singleton did not say much in court other than, “Yes, sir,” when Will County Judge Dave Carlson informed of her next pretrial hearing in March.

After the hearing, Cleveland-Singleton, who was with other people, shielded her face with a black scarf and refused to take questions from reporters.

Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton covers her face to avoid the media while leaving the Will County Courthouse after her arraignment on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Cleveland-Singleton’s case was assigned to Will County Judge Sarah Jones.

A grand jury indicted Cleveland-Singleton with three counts of obstructing justice.

Two of those counts alleged she intended to prevent the apprehension of Nance on Jan. 22 by falsely telling a Joliet police detective that she did not know Nance’s phone number and falsely telling the same detective she last spoke to Nance at a gym.

The third count alleged Cleveland-Singleton intended to prevent the apprehension of Nance by concealing her cellphone.