Joliet school superintendent to deliver State of District 204 address

Karla Guseman, superintendent of Joliet Township High School District 204, will give a State of the District Address on Feb. 6. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Karla Guseman will deliver a State of the District address, and the community is invited.

The speech providing an overview of the district will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 in the school cafeteria, rotunda and foyer at Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave.

In announcing the event, the district said community members, civic leaders, legislators, parents, staff and students are invited.

The presentation “will provide a comprehensive overview of the district’s health, including academic and financial aspects, the five-year strategic plan, community partnerships, social-emotional supports, facilities, activities/athletics and more,” according to the announcement from the district.

Student ambassadors also will speak about their high school experiences.

The event starts with a meet-and greet that will include appetizers, musical entertainment and community resource vendors, followed by the address at 6 p.m.

Those who attend should enter the building through Door 5, which is the cafeteria entrance.

The district requested that those who plan to attend register online at jths.org.