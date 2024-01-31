Springview Sweets in Lockport celebrates with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Springview Sweets held its official Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 30. (Provided by the Lockport Chamber of Commerce)

Lockport — Springview Sweets was officially welcomed by the Lockport Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony that brought large crowds to the bakery.

“It was mass chaos,” laughed owner Megan DiCaro. “We were amazed by the turnout. It was hard to believe it was all for my place.”

Members of the Lockport Chamber of Commerce and city officials attended the ceremony Tuesday night along with DiCaro’s friends and family and members of the community brought out by local promotion of the event.

“The Lockport Chamber was very happy to host a ribbon cutting for Springview Sweets,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Annette Parker. “We wish Megan much success with her delicious baked goods and look forward to helping promote her throughout the community.”

DiCaro said bakery employees kept refilling the bakery cases throughout the night. When the event was over, she calculated that she had sold out both cases twice in just the two hours of the event.

“The turnout was huge,” she said. “We were fully packed. We’re really grateful to everyone who came out and to the chamber, everything went so smoothly.”

Springview Sweets opened inside the Lockport Train Station in October 2023 and has already received a lot of attention from the community, including a charitable promotional partnership with US 99 Chicago DJ Scotty Kay and a voter-driven quarterfinals finish in the national Greatest Baker competition.