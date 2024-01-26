Judge denies lowering $10 million bond in 2018 Joliet murder case

The reduction of a $10 million bond for a Crest Hill man charged with the 2018 fatal shooting of a bartender in Joliet was denied this week and a trial has been set for September.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Dave Carlson denied a motion to lower the $10 million for Patrick Gleason, 61, to $100,000, according to court records. The motion was filed by by Gleason’s attorney, Jeff Tomczak.

Since 2018, Gleason has been in jail on charges of the first-degree murder of Daniel Rios III, 52, who worked as a bartender of Izzy’s bar, 507 Theodore St., Joliet.

Gleason is also charged with shooting and wounding Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Izzy’s owner Alfonso Izquierdo, and firing off shots at Artis Henderson.

While Gleason’s case failed to go to trial in 2021, a new trial has been set for Sept. 9.

Both parties in the case will reconvene on March 12 to address Tomczak’s motion to suppress evidence against his client. Tomczak’s motion alleged Gleason’s statements to police were obtained through physical and mental coercion.

Gleason had the option to request a bond reduction because he was in custody before the SAFE-T Act eliminated cash bail for defendants last September. Gleason can still post 10% of his $10 million bond in order to be released from jail if he can come up with the money.

Rios’ family and Izquierdo sued Gleason over the 2018 incident. Gleason also was sued by Illinois Casualty Co., which issued a policy to Izzy’s bar for for workers’ compensation coverage, claims, medical benefits and damages.

The lawsuits resulted in a global settlement in which Gleason’s $300,000 homeowner’s policy would be given to the plaintiffs, according to court records.

The plaintiffs agreed to Rios’ family receiving $140,000 and Izqueirdo receiving $160,000, court records show. Illinois Casualty Co. agreed to waive reimbursement of its lien and continue paying workers’ compensation benefits to a member of Rios’ family.