Suspected shooter at Izzy’s identified by police

An Investigator enters Izzy's Tap on Friday, March 9, 2018, after a one man was killed and another shot and wounded early Friday morning. The bartender at Izzy's was shot to death and another man was critically wounded subduing the shooter about 1:15 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner said. (Joseph Hosey)

A Crest Hill man was identified by Joliet police as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a bartender at Izzy’s Tap and critically wounded another victim.

Patrick K. Gleason, 55, of the 1600 block of Dearborn Street, Crest Hill, is the alleged shooter, Joliet police said in a news release Friday morning.

Will County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesman Charles Pelkie said a warrant was issued for Gleason’s arrest pending formal charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Bartender Daniel Rios III, 52, was killed and another man was shot and wounded at Izzy’s Tap on Theodore Street early Friday, officials said.

Rios suffered a single gunshot wound, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

After Rios was shot, another man critically was wounded while subduing the shooter about 1:15 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner said.

Gleason was injured when bystanders jumped in to disarm him and hold him for police, Roechner said. That was when one of them also was shot.

That man was flown to a Chicago hospital and is in critical condition, Roechner said. Gleason was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, he said. A police source said his jaw was broken and teeth knocked out by the men who interceded after the fatal shooting.

A source familiar with the investigation said Gleason returned to Izzy’s and killed Rios after he was asked to leave the bar.

A woman living across the street from Izzy’s who asked not to be named said officers were “banging on the door” of her home about 1 a.m., but she knew nothing about the shooting at the bar.

Police were inside and around the bar at the corner of Theodore and Nicholson streets well into Friday morning. Two police cars also were parked in front of a home just north of the bar on Dearborn Street. Court records show Gleason lives at a house on Dearborn near where the police were parked.

Roechner said the officers were guarding the home of a witness to the gun attack.

A neighbor, Karen French, said she left her home about 4:45 a.m. to do laundry at the Blue Kangaroo and there was only one police car outside Izzy's. When she returned about 7:30 a.m., there were police officers all over the place.

“There’s all sorts of problems over there,” French said of Izzy’s.

On the Izzy’s Joliet Facebook page, a post on Saturday read, “Danny was a part of our family and we will forever be heartbroken over this tragic event.” It went on to say, “At this time the bar will remain closed, we will keep u [sic] posted as to a re-open date.”

The bar is owned by Alfonso “Izzy” Izquierdo.

A GoFundMe page subsequently was set up by Dakota Ibrahim, who said on the page that he is Rios’ son, to raise money for funeral arrangements.

Gleason had a fraught relationship with his brother and two ex-wives, according to court records.

In 2016, his brother Robert Gleason filed a petition for a protective order against him, alleging Gleason was physically and verbally abusive to him. Robert Gleason alleged his brother threatened to come over to his home and cause a “big enough ruckus so the police will be called.”

“I fear for my safety and my family safety,” Robert Gleason said.

In 2006, Gleason filed a protective order against his ex-wife, Rita Gleason, who he alleged was drinking alcohol excessively, abusing prescription pills and stealing his credit cards and firearms.

He claimed in the 1990s, when the two were living in Braidwood, that she took his firearms, which later were recovered by the police.

“I needed (an) order of protection to get firearms back from Braidwood police,” Gleason said.

Gleason divorced her in 2000, the same year they were married. He accused her of mental cruelty, according to court documents.

In 2002, Gleason married Marsha Gleason but he filed for divorce in the same year, accusing her of mental cruelty as well. Marsha Gleason filed a protective order against him, accusing him of being verbally abusive and threatening to kill her dog and beat her.

At the time of his divorce from Marsha Gleason, Patrick Gleason worked for Material Services in Joliet, according to court records.