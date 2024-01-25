Joliet West High School lockdown lifted, ‘aggressive’ patient in custody

Joliet West High School was briefly placed on lockdown late Thursday morning following safety concerns over an “aggressive patient” who left a nearby hospital but the lockdown was lifted after the patient was taken into custody.

Students and staff were initially held in the building until more information is provided by the Joliet Police Department, according to Kristine Schlismann, spokeswoman for Joliet Township High School District 204.

Schlissman said an “aggressive patient” left Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital and there is “concern about safety in the area.” The hospital is located to the west of the school building.

The lockdown was then lifted after district officials learned the patient was taken into custody by police.