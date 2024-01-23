Companions sought for homebound seniors in Will, Grundy counties

Senior Companion volunteer Karen Stromberger, left, spends time Josephine Simmons at her home in Crest Hill. Catholic Charities Senior Companion Program offers adults age 55 and older the opportunity to support and interact with their homebound peers. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Crest Hill. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, is looking for people ages 55 and up who want to make a difference for homebound seniors.

The Catholic Charities’ Senior Companion Program pair volunteers in Will County and Grundy County with homebound seniors living in Will and Grundy counties to provide friendly visits, according to a news release from Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet.

Volunteers provide companionship only; no homecare duties are involved, according to the release.

This program provides respite to family caregivers and helps maintain seniors independence, according to the release.

“The program is meant to create a cycle where people are aging well,” Bry Williams, Senior Companion Program manager, previously said, “and, in turn, help those who are older and lonely, to live longer and independently in their homes as long as they can.”

Any volunteer who meets income eligibility guidelines receives a tax-free hourly stipend and a mileage reimbursement for spending time with clients, according to the release.

However, neither volunteers nor clients must be low income to qualify, Williams said.

“We also have a number of individuals who just want to make a difference in the community,” Williams previously said. “And we are very happy to have them as well.”

For more information about the Senior Companion Program, call Bry Williams at 815-933-7791 ext. 9928 or mail americorpsseniors@cc-doj.org.

For more information about additional services programs and services provided by Catholic Charities, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.