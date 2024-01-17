Salem Village nursing home in Joliet will close

The city of Joliet will help residents of Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in Joliet find new places to stay, according to Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

D’Arcy commented on the pending closing of Salem Village at a City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Salem Village management has not returned calls seeking comment on the closing.

But the mayor confirmed the nursing home is shutting down.

“I did get the call that Salem Village is closing, which is very unfortunate for all of us,” D’Arcy said. “I spoke to the facility director today, and I’ve made some calls to other places to see where we can help move folks to.”

The mayor said there were 15 spots available Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County, which is run by the county.

The Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation in Joliet will reportedly close in two months, but no one connected to the facility has confirmed that.

WJOL radio reported Tuesday the staff and residents at the nursing home at 1314 Rowell Ave. were notified the facility would close on March 15.

A message and calls left with the nursing home were not returned on Tuesday. The company did not have any statements regarding plans to close on its website as of Tuesday.

Bryan Kopman, an attorney who is listed in state records as a registered agent for the company, said he didn’t know if it was closing and he is not a spokesperson for them.

“I can’t really make a comment on what’s going on over there,” Kopman said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, one of the government agencies which regulates nursing homes in the state, had no information about whether the facility is closing.

The nursing home has been rated two stars out of five by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services based on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.

The nursing home had four federal fines in the past three years. Those fines amounted to $159,796.

A resident died on Nov. 18 after he was attacked by another resident at the nursing home.

William Paschall, 71, was initially jailed Nov. 18 on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Pappas, 61. However, a grand jury returned an indictment that instead charged Paschall with the aggravated battery of Pappas. Paschall no longer faces the first-degree murder charge.

Days before the indictment was filed, prosecutors said in a court filing that the preliminary results of Pappas’ autopsy listed his cause of death as “underdetermined,” pending the results of toxicology tests.

Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation on Rowell Ave, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The closure of Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation would mark at least the second major closing of a nursing facility in Joliet in the past two years.

Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, 1201 Wyoming Avenue, closed last year.

In an article from The Herald-News last year, Sister Jeanne Bessette, president of the order called Joliet Franciscans, said market changes in recent years had made it impossible for the facility to continue and OLA had lost $2.5 million in one of its previous fiscal years.

Bessette said OLA would have closed sooner if not for federal COVID-relief funding.

The Illinois Nurses Association had criticized the management of the facility and the transparency of its finances.