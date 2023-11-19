Joliet nursing home resident charged with first-degree murder of another resident

A Joliet nursing home resident was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder after he was accused of punching another resident and striking him with a walker Friday.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, William Paschall, 71, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a 61-year-old man.

As of Sunday morning, no information about the man’s death has been released by Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office.

The investigation that led to Paschall’s arrest began about 9:30 p.m. Friday when officers responded to a report of a battery on the sixth floor of Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1314 Rowell Avenue, Joliet.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man in a laundry room who was unresponsive, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.,

A preliminary investigation of the incident led police to determine that Paschall had attacked the 61-year-old man in the laundry room because Paschall was angry about the other man’s use of the washing machine, English said.

A staff member attempted to intervene.

“It is believed that Paschall punched the victim in the head multiple times and used the victim’s walker in the attack, causing the victim to fall to the floor,” English said.

Staff at the facility rendered medical assistance to the victim and called 911. Lifesaving measures were not successful.

Paschall was detained and taken to the Joliet Police Department. The Will County State Attorney James Glasgow’s Office authorized charges of first-degree murder and battery for Paschall.