Man, woman found dead in Will County home with gunshot wounds

The Will County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Joliet, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

Will County sheriff’s police are investigating a suspicious death in unincorporated New Lenox.

Officers were called to the scene in the 23000 block of S. Spencer Road by a suspicious death complaint at 9:28 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The female 911 caller reportedly told dispatchers that she had not heard from her parents in several days and had gone to their home to check on them, according to the sheriff’s office.

After entering her parents’ home, the caller informed police that she had found her parents deceased in a second story bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon entering the home, deputies found a 58-year-old man and 57-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were then called to the home to continue the investigation.

Evidence from the scene suggests that the killing was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has scheduled autopsies for both victims. The Will County Sheriff’s Office said that further information about the case, including the victims’ names, will be released following the completion of the autopsies.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it develops.