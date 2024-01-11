Will County forest district offers MLK program, bird hikes and more

The 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service program will be on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at the Forest Preserve District’s Theodore Marsh Preserve in Crest Hill. (Anthony Schalk | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its scheduled programming for Jan. 13 to 20. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Bonne Année – A New Year Celebration – 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville: Ring in the New Year French-Canadian fur trader style with stories, games, a warm drink, a toasty fire and a vintage French craft to take home. Free, ages 6 and older. Register by Thursday, Jan. 11.

Happy Mornings Yoga and Hike – 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon: Yoga takes place in the Grand Hall and is followed by an outdoor hike. Bring a yoga mat, water and warm layers for the hike. Free, ages 14 and older. Register by Saturday, Jan. 13.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service – Volunteer Morning – 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Theodore Marsh Preserve, Crest Hill: Make a difference in your community by signing up for the forest preserve district’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service volunteer morning. Activities will include brush control. Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online. For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org. Ages 10 and older.

Taboos of the Trade – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, Isle a la Cache Museum: Bring your own beverages (wine or beer only) as adult-themed topics of the 18th-century fur trade era are explored, including relationships, alcohol and rowdy rendezvous. Free, ages 21 and older. Register by Jan. 16.

Birds and Beans – 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Isle a la Cache Museum: Chat with a naturalist about the birds that can be seen at the feeders through the museum’s picture window and enjoy the company of others over muffins and coffee. Free, ages 16 and older. Register by Thursday, Jan. 18.

Winter Waterfowl Hike at Lake Renwick: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield: Join a naturalist trailside to watch winter waterfowl enjoying the chilly water. Free, ages 10 and older. Register by Friday, Jan. 19.

”Birds in Art” – Crochet for Wildlife – Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township: Get “hooked” helping wildlife with this beginner’s course on how to crochet small nests that are used in wildlife rehabilitation. Free, ages 16 and older. Register by Friday, Jan. 19.

Winter Walkers – Lake Renwick – 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve: Join a naturalist every Saturday in January and February at a different forest preserve. This week, discover winter wildlife at Lake Renwick on a 2- to 3-mile hike. Free, all ages. Register by Friday, Jan. 19.

Wings on the Water at Four Rivers – 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Join a naturalist on the chill trails to uncover the special adaptations that allow waterfowl to make Four Rivers their winter home. Free, all ages. Register by Saturday, Jan. 20.