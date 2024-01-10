State Sen. Ventura expands Stateville prison internship, education program

State Senator Rachel Ventura recently conducted interviews at Stateville Correctional Center to renew and expand her internship program in partnership with DePaul University. Ventura is pictured with new Stateville interns Joseph Dole, Raul Dorado and Eric Watkins and former Stateville intern Lynn Green. (Photo provided by State Senator Rachel Ventura)

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, recently conducted interviews at Stateville Correctional Center to renew and expand her internship program in partnership with DePaul University.

DePaul will be awarding college credits to the men participating in the internship in hopes that it may facilitate further education for those involved in the program, according to a release announcing the program from Ventura’s office.

Joseph Dole, Raul Dorado and Eric Watkins will join Ventura’s team as interns, helping her research and advance legislative ideas, according to the release.

Dole has written several articles of legislation and received a bachelor’s degree in critical carceral legal studies from Northeastern Illinois University and the University without Walls.

He commits much of his time to writing and has various published pieces, according to the release.

Dorado received his bachelor’s degree in justice policy advocacy from Northeastern Illinois University and has committed much of his time at Stateville to other work experience.

He has had internships with the National Public Housing Museum, is a co-founder, communications director and on the board of directors for Parole Illinois and has also authored several published writings, according to the release.

Watkins studied at North Park Theological Seminary and received a master of arts in restorative justice ministry.

He hopes to utilize his education while working for the senator and is currently working for various higher education programs, one being the Prison + Neighborhood Arts Project, according to the release.