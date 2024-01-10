Sign up open for Will County forest district volunteer mornings

Signups are now open for Forest Preserve District of Will County volunteer morning programs. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County/Chad Merda)

Forest Preserve District of Will County has scheduled volunteer morning programs, that provide nature enthusiasts and those looking for community service time opportunities to make a difference in your community.

All programs are from 9 a.m. to noon and involve brush control unless otherwise noted.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online at ReconnectWithNature.org

For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org.

Here is the first-quarter volunteer mornings schedule:

January

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Monee Reservoir in Monee Township

February

March

Volunteers should wear clothes appropriate for the weather, getting dirty and being near a fire. Long pants, sturdy shoes and socks covering the ankles are recommended.

Bringing water and snacks also is recommended. Work will take place on uneven terrain that is primarily natural surface.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.