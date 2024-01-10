Sign up open for Will County forest district volunteer mornings

Forest Preserve District of Will County has scheduled volunteer morning programs, that provide nature enthusiasts and those looking for community service time opportunities to make a difference in your community.
All programs are from 9 a.m. to noon and involve brush control unless otherwise noted.
Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver online at ReconnectWithNature.org
For information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org.
Here is the first-quarter volunteer mornings schedule:
January
- Tuesday, Jan. 30: Monee Reservoir in Monee Township
February
- Sunday, Feb. 4: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet
- Saturday, Feb. 10: Hickory Creek Junction, Frankfort Township
- Thursday, Feb. 15: Hickory Creek Barrens, New Lenox Township
- Tuesday, Feb. 27: Evans-Judge Preserve, Custer Township
March
- Sunday, March 3: Riverview Farmstead Preserve, Naperville
- Saturday, March 9: Hickory Creek Junction
- Tuesday, March 12: Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township (Fence removal)
- Saturday, March 23: Lake Chaminwood Preserve, Troy Township.
Volunteers should wear clothes appropriate for the weather, getting dirty and being near a fire. Long pants, sturdy shoes and socks covering the ankles are recommended.
Bringing water and snacks also is recommended. Work will take place on uneven terrain that is primarily natural surface.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.