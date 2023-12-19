Joliet Chamber announces nominees for annual recognizing success awards

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry has found a new headquarters next to the Rialto Theatre on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to recognize several organizations next year for their success in retail, financial services, social services, professional services and education.

The winners will be announced at the chamber’s 2024 annual Dinner and Celebration of Success. The event will take place between 5 to 8 p.m. at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St., Joliet.

On Monday, the chamber announced that 15 organizations have been nominated to receive awards across five categories: retail, financial services, social services, professional services and education.

The nominees for retail include Internode Greenery and Home, Popus Gourmet Popcorn and C&C Vision Gallery. For financial services, the nominees are Busey Bank, Abri Credit Union and Elevate Private Wealth Management.

C.W. Avery Family YMCA, a branch of the Greater Joliet Area YMCA in Plainfield. (Brad Lawrence)

Under social services, the nominees are Greater Joliet Area YMCA Senior, Services Center of Will County and Easter Seals Joliet Region. The nominees for professional services are Wermer, Rogers, Doran and Ruzon, Emediate Cure Quick Care and VNA Health Care.

The nominees for education are Lewis University, Governors State University and Diocese of Joliet.

The chamber also announced that the Pritz family will be awarded the Brother James Gaffney Award of Excellence, which was established in 2016. Gaffney was the former president of Lewis University.

Rod Tonelli, former interim Joliet city manager, will be awarded the Rabbi Hershman Community Service Award. The award is named after Rabbi Morris Hershman, who served as the leader of the Joliet Jewish Congregation for 55 years.

The award for Large Employer of the Year will go to IKEA Customer Fulfillment while the the award for Small Employer of the Year will go to Heritage Corridor Destinations.

Larson Steel Products, which opened last year, will be recognized as New Business of the Year.