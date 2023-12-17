Joliet Catholic boys wrestling wins Whitlatch Invite: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 16

Boys wrestling
Joliet Catholic rolls to Whitlatch title: At Hinsdale Central, Joliet Catholic (264.5 points) dominated a 25-team field to win the Rex Whitlatch Invitational. The Hilltoppers were led by champions Max Cumbee (113 pounds), Jason Hampton (120), Nico Ronchetti (190) and the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, Dillan Johnson (285).
Lincoln-Way West (165) placed fourth, led by third-place finishers Jakob Siwinski (132), Nate Elstner (190) and Nick Kavooras (285).
Nine placers lead Seneca to second: At Erie, Seneca (176.5) finished second in the 17-team Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament behind Lena-Winslow (206.5). The Irish were led by championship performances by Ethan Othon at 120 and Chris Peura at 215. Seneca had nine place-winners overall.
Farley leads Romeoville to third: At Richton Park, Romeoville (177) finished third in the 15-team RIch Township Raptor Invitational, behind Merrillville (Ind.) (281) and Evergreen Park (177). Romeoville was led by 120-pound champion Brian Farley. Savion Essiot (113), Mason Gougis (175) and Jamir Thomas (285) were runners-up for the Spartans, who had 10 placers.
Walker leads Joliet Central in Wisconsin: At West Allis, Wisconsin, Charles Walker won the 215-pound title to lead Joliet Central to a sixth-place finish in the 24-team E.H. Stech Invitational. Alex Fernandez (132) finished fourth for the Steelmen, who had seven placers.
Girls wrestling
Six local champs at Morris Invite: At Morris, Minooka (163) finished second in the 32-team Morris Invitational, behind Schaumburg (171). Minooka was led by 130-pound champion Addison Cailteux.
Romeoville’s Daniela Santander (100), Morrs’ Ella McDonnell (110), Joliet Catholic’s Grace Laird (120), Bolingbrook’s Katie Ramirez-Quintero (135) and Peotone’s Kiernan Farmer (170) also won championships.
In the team standings, Plainfield South (75) finished fifth, Bolingbrook (73) was sixth, Morris (62) placed ninth, Romeoville (60) placed 10th, Lockport (57) was 11th and Joliet Catholic (54) finished 14th.
Boys basketball
Bolingbrook 69, Hinsdale Central 63: At Orland Park, JT Pettigrew scored 21 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Bolingbrook (8-1) to the win at the Sandburg Shot Clock Shootout. Davion Thompson added 17 points and Josh Aniceto had 12 points for the Raiders.
Lemont 55, St. Charles East 50: At Orland Park, Alanas Castillo had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Ryan Runaas contributed 11 points and six assists to lead Lemont (8-2) to the win at the Sandburg Shot Clock Shootout.
Plainfield North 64, Sycamore 47: At Plainfield, Evan Czarnik scored 17 points to lead Plainfield North (7-5) to the win. Jeffrey Fleming and Quinten Wiencek added 15 points each for the Tigers.
Warren 71, Joliet West 60: At Gurnee, Joliet West fell to 8-4 despite 14 points each from Justus McNair and Zion Gross.
Yorkville 56, Lincoln-Way East 55: At Yorkville, Lincoln-Way East (5-4) fell just short despite 24 points and four assists from BJ Powell and 22 points and eight rebounds from Karson Thomas.
Ridgeview 63, Gardner-South Wilmington 52: At Colfax, Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 4-7 despite 16 points and eight rebound from Cale Halpin and 13 points and seven rebounds from Bennett Grant.
Westmont 56, Peotone 40: At Westmont, Peotone fell to 1-10 despite 15 points from Brandon Weiss. Ruben Velasco added 12 points and five rebounds.
Girls basketball
Bolingbrook 54, Wayne Memorial (Mich.) 36: At the Best of Michigan Shootout, Trinity Jones scored 15 points for Bolingbrook (11-0).
Morris 52, Newark 30: At Ottawa, Morris (12-2) won its opening game at the Ottawa Tournament behind 15 points and 12 rebounds from Lily Hansen. Landrie Callahan added 12 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots and Makenna Boyle chipped in 11 points.