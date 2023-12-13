Tune into Joliet’s WCSF radio for special holiday programming

WCSF 88.7 FM, the University of St. Francis in Joliet's radio station, is once again providing commercial-free 24/7 holiday music and specials through Jan. 2. (Geoff Stellfox)

The University of St. Francis’ radio station WCSF-FM 88.7 is once again taking a break from its regular programming to present the Spirit of Christmas, a 24-hour, commercial-free, holiday format.

The special format runs through Jan. 2.

“As we enter our 31st season, I’d like to express how grateful we are for the support of the Spirit of Christmas program and WCSF Radio from our many listeners and the local sponsors, which help pay the bills,” Don Burke, director of programming for the Spirit of Christmas, said in a news release announcing the programming. “This being our 30th anniversary season, we hope to bring a little extra magic this year to celebrate.

“We hope you and your family will continue to join us at 88.7FM for the Spirit of Christmas.”

Spirit of Christmas features a variety-filled rotation of more than 4,000 songs, including multiple versions of holiday classics so listeners never get tired of hearing the same songs over and over again, according to the release.

One special program that airs nightly at 5 and 6 p.m. during Spirit of Christmas is the classic 1937 radio series “The Cinnamon Bear.”

Relive the story of Judy and Jimmy Barton and their adventure to an enchanted world alongside Cinnamon Bear, a stuffed bear with button eyes and a green ribbon around his neck, to recover the missing silver star from their Christmas tree.

“We work tirelessly to bring you the highest quality and most variety in Christmas music and programming available anywhere in the world, all commercial-free,” Burke said in the release.

Tune in to FM 88.7 to listen to the Spirit of Christmas on your radio in the Joliet area or livestream the station at stfrancis.edu/spirit.

Area businesses also are invited to promote themselves through special sponsorship opportunities that air during Spirit of Christmas programming. Sponsorships start at $250 and are a great way to promote your business or extend holiday wishes to the Joliet community and beyond.

For information about sponsorships, call 815-740-5047.