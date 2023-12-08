Bolingbrook CosMc’s opens to long lines, hours of waiting

A customer picked up their order at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first small format beverage driven concept drive-thru restaurant, in Bolingbrook on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Maya Wysocki of Romeoville waited in line three hours on Friday for a chance to sample CosMc’s, the new McDonald’s spin-off restaurant in Bolingbrook.

But the wait for the brand new restaurant, currently a pilot operation, was worth it to Wysocki, who said she really wanted to try a beverage with a vitamin C or pre-workout “boost.”

“Once you get past the halfway mark, there is no leaving,” Wysocki said of the wait. “You’ve already made it so far that you just got to see it through.”

Hundreds of vehicles wrap around the shopping complex parking lot to order from CosMc’s, McDonald’s first small-format, beverage-driven concept drive-thru, on Friday, Dec. 8 2023, in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Hundreds of cars were lined up and wrapped around the complex on Friday afternoon while police directed traffic. Francisco Comas of Naperville was among them.

Comas planned to order a churro frappe, Hazelnut McPops (doughnut bites with hazelnut filling) and a pomegranate hibiscus slush.

“I wanted to get a few things in case I don’t like something,” Comas said.

Still, Comas hoped his two-hour-plus wait was worth the hype.

“I can say I’ve been to the first CosMc’s that was open,” Comas said.

An employee hands an order to a customer at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first small-format, beverage-driven concept drive-thru, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

As of Friday, one person was selling the bag and receipt from his order from CosMic’s soft opening Thursday on eBay. That person spent $23.75 for a spicy Queso sandwich, creamy avocado tomatillo sandwich, a large island pick-me-up punch, a large blackberry mint green tea, and an order of savory hashed bites with hot mustard dipping sauce, according to the listing.

The CosMc’s name is based on an alien McDonaldland character from the 1980s that created his own flavors for his friends in CosMcland.

“After millions and millions of aliens served, CosMc decided it was time to bring this menu down to Earth,” according to the CosMc’s website.

Vehicles pull up to the drive-through at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first small-format, beverage driven concept drive-thru, on Friday, Dec. 8th, 2023 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

This small-format restaurant is drive-thru with cashless payments only, according to the McDonald’s website.

CosMc’s customers are assigned a pickup window when their orders are ready, according to the McDonald’s website. Online ordering will be available in the future, according to the CosMc’s website.

The beverage-focused menu features “bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts” with room for plenty of customization, according to the McDonald’s website.

[ What’s on the menu for McDonald’s CosMc’s in Bolingbrook ]

For instance, the Berry Hibiscus Sour-Ade is a “tart lemonade mixed with a sweet berry probiotic blend served with a dried lemon wheel over ice.”

For that beverage, customers can add or subtract dried dragonfruit, dried blueberries, dried strawberries and/or dried lemon wheels. They may also add up to two of eight choices of fruit-flavored syrup. And they can add one of three “boosts:” energy shot Vitamin C or pre-workout.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Vehicles pull up to CosMc’s, McDonald’s first small format beverage driven concept drive-thru restaurant, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Most items are vegetarian (except sandwiches and the snack box); all beverages (and some snacks) are gluten free and quite a few items are also dairy free, according to the CosMc’s website.

CosMc’s has its “own distinct brand and identity,” which is why it “looks, feels, and serves its customers differently than a traditional McDonald’s restaurant,” according to the CosMc’s website.

McDonald’s CEO and President Christopher Kempczinski previously said CosMc’s would be tested in limited markets. Approximately 10 pilot locations could be open by the end of 2023, according to the McDonald’s website.