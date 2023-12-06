McDonald’s reveals menu for its Bolingbrook CosMc’s

A restaurant still under construction in Bolingbrook and believed to be a future McDonald's CosMc's location features three drive-up windows. Dec. 2, 2023. (Bob Okon)

Colorful, zesty drinks called Sour Cherry Energy Burst and Blueberry Ginger Boost are among the top items in the menu revealed for an experimental McDonald’s spinoff called CosMc’s, which will open in Bolingbrook.

In a statement on Wednesday, McDonald’s officials said the menu for CosMc’s is “rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts.”

The menu is apparently focused on food items that “boost your mood into the stratosphere,” according to company officials. The Bolingbrook location itself, which is expected to open this month, will offer a “uniquely seamless digital and drive thru experience.”

The menu showed 13 drinks with eccentric names such as Popping Pear Slush and Island Pick-Me-Up Punch. Iced caffeinated beverages were also featured in the new menu.

The food menu for CosMc’s were also as dynamic as the drinks. Visitors can expect to enjoy meals called Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich and Spicy Queso Sandwich.

In a statement, Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta said CosMc’s is a “beverage-centric concept” that is “designed to lift humans up with every sip.”

Men in dark coats seen stepping outside of what is believed to be McDonald's future CosMc's restaurant in Bolingbrook. Tarp covers the CosMc's signage on the building wall. Dec. 2, 2023. (Bob Okon)

“And personally, I think Bolingbrook is the perfect place to be showcased on a global level,” Alexander-Basta said.

She said Bolingbrook has an incredible, diverse community that offers “so much regarding retail, food, and entertainment.”

“The Bolingbrook location will serve as a learning lab that will allow CosMc’s to test and learn in our community. I’m excited that we get to be the first to taste our way through the menu,” Alexander-Basta said.

McDonald’s CEO and President Christopher Kempczinski has described CosMc’s as a small-format concept that would be tested in limited markets.

“By the end of 2024, we plan to open approximately 10 CosMc’s pilot locations, with more opportunities for mood-boosting escapes across the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas,” company officials said.