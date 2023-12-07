What’s on the menu for McDonald’s CosMc’s in Bolingbrook

These menu boards at the drive-thru lanes at the new CosMc's in Bolingbrook will be filled in what McDonald's promises are many innovative beverage and food items when the restaurant opens in December. (Bob Okon)

McDonald’s is set to open a new kind of drive-up restaurant called CosMc’s in Bolingbrook later this month.

The menu is rooted in “exploration,” according to the announcement from McDonald’s on Wednesday.

Here is a early look at some of the beverage and food offerings planned:

A range of specialty lemonades and teas, and cold coffee

- Churros Frappe

- Chai Frappe Burst

- Tumeric Spiced Latte

- S’mores cold brew

- Cold brew

– Sour Cherry Energy Slush

- Tropical Spiceade

- Blueberry Ginger Boost

- Blackberry Mint Green Tea

- Island Pick-me-up Punch

- Berry Hibiscus Sour-ade

- Popping Pear Slush

- Sour Tango Lemonade

Customers can also customize their selections with popping boba, flavor syrups, energy or Vitamin C shots, and so much more.

On the food side of the menu, there will be a lot of new savory combos and sweet treats and easy finger foods:

- Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich

- Spicy Queso Sandwich

- Hash browns

- Pretzel bites (with dipping sauces)

- McPops

- Egg McMuffin sandwiches

- M & Ms McFlurry

- Twisted cones

- Cookies

- Caramel Fudge Brownie

- Caramel Fudge Brownie Sundae