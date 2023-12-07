What’s on the menu for McDonald’s CosMc’s in Bolingbrook

McDonald’s is set to open a new kind of drive-up restaurant called CosMc’s in Bolingbrook later this month.
The menu is rooted in “exploration,” according to the announcement from McDonald’s on Wednesday.
Here is a early look at some of the beverage and food offerings planned:
A range of specialty lemonades and teas, and cold coffee
- Churros Frappe
- Chai Frappe Burst
- Tumeric Spiced Latte
- S’mores cold brew
- Cold brew
– Sour Cherry Energy Slush
- Tropical Spiceade
- Blueberry Ginger Boost
- Blackberry Mint Green Tea
- Island Pick-me-up Punch
- Berry Hibiscus Sour-ade
- Popping Pear Slush
- Sour Tango Lemonade
Customers can also customize their selections with popping boba, flavor syrups, energy or Vitamin C shots, and so much more.
On the food side of the menu, there will be a lot of new savory combos and sweet treats and easy finger foods:
- Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich
- Spicy Queso Sandwich
- Hash browns
- Pretzel bites (with dipping sauces)
- McPops
- Egg McMuffin sandwiches
- M & Ms McFlurry
- Twisted cones
- Cookies
- Caramel Fudge Brownie
- Caramel Fudge Brownie Sundae