Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Minooka wrestler Abbey Boersma

Abbey Boersma, a senior on the Minooka girls wrestling team, has been voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week.

Boersma received 251 votes to beat the runner-up, Plainfield East girls basketball standout Lexi Sepulveda, who had 234. Bolingbrook boys basketball player JT Pettigrew and Joliet Central boys basketball player Zion Kostyra were also on the ballot.

Boersma won the 155-pound title at the Minooka Girls Thanksgiving Throwdown wrestling tournament, pinning all three of her opponents and helping Minooka finish second as a team in the 23-team event.

Here is Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar’s conversation with this week’s winner.

Millar: You won your first tournament of the season. What were you able to do to have success?

Boersma: I was really excited that our first tournament was at home. Me and my practice partner have been working in the offseason, preparing for this season the whole summer. I just started wrestling last year, so this was kind of my first offseason that I was able to put in work. At the tournament, I just tried not to get in my head, stay focused and do what I had to do.

Millar: This was the first girls wrestling tournament Minooka has hosted. How special was it to be a part of that?

Boersma: It was very surreal. I knew how many teams were going to be there but I did not expect the gym to be as packed as it was. There was so much energy in there and it was really cool to see at my home school.

Millar: Now that you have one season under your belt, do you feel more prepared for this season?

Boersma: I felt way more ready for the first tournament this year than last year because I had the whole offseason to prepare for it and I definitely feel more ready for this season now that I have a year of experience.

Millar: What made you decide to start wrestling?

Boersma: For my whole life, I’ve played basketball, and that was always my winter sport. My sophomore year, I decided I was done with basketball. My older brother [Ryan, a state champion at Mount Carmel] wrestles at Mizzou and my younger brother [Luke] wrestles in high school at Marmion. They always told me I should try wrestling, so I gave it a try and ended up loving it.

Millar: Is it fun to be able to talk wrestling with your brothers now?

Boersma: It’s super fun. I remember when I was younger, I’d always be complaining at their 10-hourlong wrestling tournaments. But now I love it so much.

Millar: What is your favorite TV show?

Boersma: I don’t have one specific show, but I like crime documentaries. I’d love to go into a field like that. In college, I want to major in psychology and minor in criminal justice.