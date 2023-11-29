Joliet Noon Lions hosting winter clothing drive

A Joliet Noon Lions Club member wears the club's vest at its afternoon meeting at the Silver Spoon restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Joliet. The Joliet Noon Lions Club, a community outreach organization, celebrated its 101st anniversary this year. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Pop into the Silver Spoon Restaurant in Joliet and help residents in need stay warm this winter.

The Joliet Noon Lions is collecting new packages of select clothing items through Dec. 14 as part of its second annual warm apparel drive, according to a news release from the Joliet Noon Lions.

New packages of diapers, gloves, hats, scarves, socks, T-shirts and underwear are welcome, according to the news release.

All items will be donated to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet Daybreak Center, according to the news release.

Last year’s drive raised more $1,000. in product value and donations, according to the news release.

Place items into the collection box at the Silver Spoon Restaurant, 1601 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, according to the news release.

Or send monetary donations to Joliet Noon Lions Club, P.O. Box 2998, Joliet, Illinois, 60434, according to the news release.