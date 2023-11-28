Escape from holiday season stress at Will County forest preserve centers

De-stress and explore this holiday season with Forest Preserve District of Will County programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org. Here is the lineup:

Museum Campus Exploration Days: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th century-era traders cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home.

The Natural World Art Exhibit: Museum hours, Friday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Jan. 26, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. Take a break from the grays and whites of winter and become immersed in a world of color. Hidden Oaks and the Bolingbrook Arts Council curated this exhibit, which will feature nature-themed works by local artists. Vote for your favorite to award the People’s Choice and Kids’ Choice awards.

Upcycled Holiday Crafts: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Drop in between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to craft paper, magazines, fabric and other materials destined for the landfill into a variety of holiday decorations. Make gifts for yourself or others. Materials will be provided. Free, ages 5 or older.

Meet a Beekeeper: noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet Mike Rusnak, a local beekeeper with 15 years of experience, to discuss the art of beekeeping. Pick up specific beekeeping tips or simply learn more about the world of bees. Free, all ages.