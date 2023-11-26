Police say man fatally shot in Crest Hill

A man who was shot multiple times in Crest Hill has died of his injuries.

At 3:12 p.m. Saturday, Crest Hill police went to the 1100 block of Elizabeth Court in Crest Hill after receiving a report of a man who was shot multiple times and was lying on the ground, according to a news release from the Crest Hill police department.

Crest Hill police secured the scene after they arrived. Lockport Township Fire Department medics transported the man to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet where he died, according to the news release.

“[The] case is being actively investigated and we will update when appropriate,” said Ed Clark, Crest Hill chief of police, in a text message.

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Crest Hill Police Department with the investigation, according to the news release.

Crest Hill police currently believe the shoot is isolated with “no immediate threat to the community,” according to the release.

Crest Hill police are withholding the man’s name until the Will County Coroner’s office properly notifies the man’s family, according to the release.

Anyone who has video or witnessed the incident should contact Det. Steen with the Crest Hill Police Department at 815-741-5115.

To share anonymous tips with Crime Stoppers of Will County, call 1-800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.