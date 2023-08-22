Joliet square planned as ‘a green oasis,’ with stages, kids area

The future Joliet city square downtown could include two stages, a winter ice rink, and a kids’ area with butterfly chairs and book sculptures.

Just what goes in it, however, will depend on how much the city is willing to spend.

The final design of the square is underway, and cost estimates will be presented to the City Council on Sept. 18, city Community Development Director Eva-Marie Tropper told the council last week.

“Right now, the project team is in the final stage of design,” Tropper said.

The timetable is to put out the project for bids in early spring and begin construction in summer 2024, she said.

The city wants the square done for 2026, which is the 100th anniversary of both historic Route 66, which runs through downtown, and the Rialto Square Theatre, which is located across Chicago Street from the future square.

The future city square will be built in an area now largely occupied by parking lots across from the Rialto Square Theatre on Chicago Street and Joliet Public Library on Clinton Street. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The project has been estimated to cost between $6 million and $10 million. So far, the city has committed $6 million from a $3 million state grant matched by Joliet.

The 1.3-acre site for the square, which is now two parking lots and a mostly concrete Van Buren Plaza, is being designed to be “a green oasis” that will include trees and green space while providing respite and entertainment, Tropper said.

There was some concern from at least one council member about how oasis-like the square will remain once its built.

“Who’s going to cut the grass? Who’s going to take care of the weeds?” council member Joe Clement said. “I’m only saying that because throughout the city we could do a better job than we’re doing now.”

Tropper said maintenance is being factored into the plan for the square.

The city has held community meetings and conducted online surveys to collect public opinion on the square plan.

The public showed interest in the square project when the city hosted an open house on the plans in February. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Here are some features that Tropper said are being put into the design.

• A stage that can be used for daily performances and periodic events

• A family area across Clinton Street from the Joliet Public Library that will include a small stage for kid activities, seating in the shape of butterflies, and book sculptures for interactive play

• Seating alongside low-level water features

• Shade structures alongside Chicago Street

• A paver flexible section of Chicago Street “that feels like an extension of the square”

• Space for an ice rink and holiday tree in the winter

• An area for food trucks and tents during events.

Council member Susanna Ibarra suggested that the square feature the word “Joliet” displayed prominently “as a centerpiece,” saying it would be an attractive feature that she has seen done at public spaces in other cities.