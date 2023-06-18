Wilmington woman killed in crash

A Wilmington woman was killed in a crash Saturday night.

The accident occurred on Lorenzo Road in Wilmington Township, according to a news release from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m. at the scene of the accident about 550 feet west of Cooper Road. Her name is being withheld until relatives are notified, the coroner’s office said.

The woman was driving west when her vehicle went off the road, rolled over and hit “a fixed object,” the release said.

There were two other occupants in the vehicle. They “did not sustain life-threatening injuires,” the release said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.