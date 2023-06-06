‘Soulless predator’ sentenced to 76 years for Will County murder-for-hire plot

A man whom a prosecutor called a “soulless predator” was sentenced to 76 years in prison for soliciting a jail inmate to kill a victim he’s charged with sexually assaulting, the victim’s mother, two detectives and yet another inmate whom he previously recruited for a murder-for-hire plot.

On Tuesday, Christian Shepherd, 44, of Ottawa, was sentenced to 76 years in prison by Judge Dave Carlson, according to a statement from Will County State’s Attorney’s James Glasgow’s Office.

On Nov. 4, 2022, a jury found the former bus driver guilty of solicitation of murder for hire and solicitation of murder. Shepherd was first charged in the case on Oct. 12, 2010, court records show.

In a statement, Glasgow called Shepherd a “soulless predator who was willing to take the lives of five human beings in a heinous attempt to avoid accountability for his own abhorrent crimes.”

Those victims included a child whom Shepherd was charged with sexually assaulting, the child’s mother, two Crest Hill police detectives and an inmate, prosecutors said.

Shepherd recruited that inmate to kill the child, the child’s mother and the two detectives.

However, the inmate revealed Shepherd’s plan to police and agreed to wear a wire for them so they could catch Shepherd making incriminating statements about his murderous scheme, according to prosecutors.

In retaliation, Shepherd sought out a second inmate to kill the other inmate, along with the four people he wanted dead to begin with, according to prosecutors. Yet that second inmate had also revealed Shepherd’s plan to the police as well.

Glasgow said the two inmates who had come forward to police were the “divine intervention that derailed Shepherd’s plans for the slaughter of five people.”

“[Shepherd’s] potential victims now live with a lost sense of safety and security from knowing they were targets in a murder plot. Shepherd is an insidious miscreant who deserves every single day he will be spending in a cold, dark prison cell,” Glasgow said.

Shepherd will be given more than 12 years in credit for time served in the Will County jail since April 30, 2010. He will also serve 85% of the 76-year prison sentence.