Police: Chicago man accused of causing ruckus at Joliet Walmart

Officers had to use a stun gun on a Chicago man who was accused of causing a ruckus at parking lot of Walmart in Joliet and striking one officer in the arm, police said.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a disturbance and learned there was man in the parking lot jumping at vehicles and throwing items, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

An officer found Miguel Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, in the parking lot of the store and he appeared intoxicated, English said.

While speaking to the officer, Rodriguez tried to strike the officer but missed, English said. As the officer attempted to place Rodriguez into custody, Rodriguez struck the officer in the arm twice, he said.

Officers deployed a Taser and Rodriguez was taken into custody following a brief struggle, English said.

Rodriguez had been arrested on probable cause of aggravated battery to an officer, obstructing an officers and resisting officers.

Rodriguez was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center because of his level of intoxication, English said.

He was released from the hospital the same day, transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and booked into the Will County jail.