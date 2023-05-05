Police: Lockport man accused of robbing Joliet 7-Eleven while armed with knife

A Lockport man was arrested on Thursday after he was identified by police as the masked suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Joliet while armed with a knife.

Officers responded to the armed robbery about 4:15 a.m. Thursday at 7-Eleven, 1601 E. Case St., said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined a masked suspect with a knife entered the store and demanded money while threatening a clerk with a knife, English said.

The suspect then fled the store with an “undisclosed amount of cash,” he said.

After a description of the suspect was sent out to other officers, a passenger in a vehicle who matched that description was spotted near McDonough and South Chicago streets, English said.

Officers pulled over the vehicle in the 300 block of South Ottawa Street and they were able to identify the passenger as Joseph Weber, 28, of Lockport, English said.

Officers were further able to identify Weber as the 7-Eleven robbery suspect and placed him into custody, English said. Weber was found to be in possession of cash, a knife and a face mask at the time of his arrest, he said.

While Weber was being placed in the back of a squad vehicle, he ran from officers while still in handcuffs, English said.

Officers quickly caught up to Weber but he resisted them by trying to kick and pull away from them, English said.

Weber was eventually detained and booked into the Will County jail on probable cause of armed robbery, aggravated assault and resisting officers.

Weber is scheduled for a hearing on his bond at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Will County Courthouse.